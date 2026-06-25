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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, Up to 54-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be available for Rs. 3,099 as part of a special launch offer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 12:38 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, Up to 54-Hour Battery Life: Price, Specifications

The TWS earphones are available for purchase in two colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 4 feature 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers
  • The TWS earphones are compatible with the Hey Melody app
  • OnePlus a total battery life of 54 hours with the charging case
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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 were launched in India on Thursday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones join the previously introduced Buds 4 Pro in the company's latest Nord-branded audio lineup. They are claimed to provide up to 52 dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). The buds are equipped with larger titanium-coated dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, AI-backed translation features, Game Spatial Audio, and IP55-rated dust and water resistance. OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of battery life with the charging case on the Nord Buds 4.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 price in India is set at Rs. 3,299. As part of a special launch offer, the TWS earphones will be available for Rs. 3,099. They are offered in Stellar Black and Astral Teal colour options.

The earbuds will be available for purchase via the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and select partner stores across the country beginning June 29.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 feature 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and support up to 52dB ANC. The company claims up to 200 percent better noise reduction than the previous generation. They also feature a six-microphone setup with AI-backed Clear Call technology that is claimed to suppress wind noise at speeds of up to 25kph for improved voice calls.

On the performance front, the TWS earphones support 3D Spatial Audio, Game Spatial Audio, customizable EQ presets, and Master Tuning modes. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.1, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Smart Bluetooth routing with up to 250m range, dual-device connectivity, and the company says that it has a 47ms low-latency Gaming Mode. The earphones support AAC and SBC codecs.

OnePlus claims the Nord Buds 4 can deliver up to 13 hours of playback on the earbuds alone and up to 54 hours of total battery life with the charging case when ANC is disabled. With ANC enabled, the company claims up to 6.5 hours on the earbuds and 27 hours in total. The earbuds also support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge said to provide up to 11 hours of playback with the charging case or four hours on the earbuds alone.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds themselves weigh 4.3g each, while the charging case brings the total weight to 42.5g. Other notable features include AI Translate, AI Assistant support, and TUV Rheinland-certified Battery Health technology.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Price in India, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications, OnePlus, TWS earphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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