  Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for October Announced: The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simular 2 and More

Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for October Announced: The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simular 2 and More

The Outer Worlds 2 and PowerWash Simulator 2 will join Xbox Game Pass on the day they launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 October 2025 16:43 IST
Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for October Announced: The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simular 2 and More

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Obsidian Entertainment

The Outer Worlds 2 will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 29

Highlights
  • The Outer Worlds 2 will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC members
  • PowerWash Simulator 2 will launch on October 23
  • Xbox Game Pass will also add Football Manager 26 on November 4
Microsoft has revealed the second wave of titles joining Xbox Game Pass in October. The subscription service will soon add cleaning sim PowerWash Simulator 2, action title Bounty Star, and Obsidian Entertainment's action-RPG The Outer Worlds 2, among other games, in the last week of October. The three games will be available on Game Pass as day one launch titles.

Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for October Announced

The Xbox parent announced the titles joining Game Pass in late October and early November in an Xbox Wire post on Wednesday. Among the announced games, Commandos: Origins and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are now available with Game Pass Premium subscription across Xbox consoles, Cloud, and PC.

On October 23, Game Pass will add two day one titles — PowerWash Simulator 2 and Bounty Star. The sequel to the indie hit PowerWash Simulator brings new locations and new ways to clean. Bounty Star, on the other hand, is a 3D mech combat action title with base building mechanics. Both games join Game Pass day one for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

powerwash 2 powerwash 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 is developed by FuturLab
Photo Credit: FuturLab

The service will then add the preview version of Super Fantasy Kingdom, a roguelite city builder, on October 24. The game will be available on PC only to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Later this month, survival roguelite title Halls of Torment joins Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC tiers on October 28. A day later, first-party Xbox title The Outer Worlds 2 arrives on the service day one on October 29. The Obsidian RPG is a standalone sequel to The Outer Wilds.

Game Pass will also add two titles on November 4 — Football Manager 26 on PC, Cloud, and Xbox Consoles, and sci-fi title 1000xResist. Both games will be available on November 4. FM 26 will be accessible as a day one launch title to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users, while 1000xResist will be available to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Microsoft also announced the titles leaving Game Pass on October 31. These include Jusant, Metal Slug Tactics, and Return to Monkey Island.

Earlier this month, the company announced an overhaul of Xbox Game Pass by introducing new plans and pricing for the subscription service. The Xbox parent hiked the price of Game Pass Ultimate by 50 percent in the US and added more games and benefits to the highest tier of the service. 

Microsoft also introduced Game Pass Essential and Premium plans that replaced Game Pass Core and Standard tiers. The two plans add more games and Xbox rewards, in addition to Cloud gaming support, which was previously only available with Ultimate tier. 

Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
1000xRESIST

1000xRESIST

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft, Xbox, Game Pass, The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simulator 2

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft, Xbox, Game Pass, The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simulator 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

