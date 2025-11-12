Google has introduced a new cloud-backed platform designed to enable advanced AI features on devices without compromising user privacy. Similar to Apple's Private Cloud Compute, this new system, dubbed Private AI Compute, allows data processing in a secure, encrypted environment, ensuring sensitive information stays protected. Google's Private AI Compute feature debuts with the Pixel 10's Magic Cue and Pixel Recorder apps. It allows Google AI features to use Gemini cloud models for the AI experience.

Google Brings Private AI Compute With Privacy in Focus

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced Private AI Compute cloud, a new platform that blends the power of its Gemini AI models with the privacy and security typically associated with on-device processing. The company says this approach allows users to benefit from advanced AI capabilities while keeping their data secure and private.

Google claims its new Private AI Compute platform ensures that personal data remains accessible only to the user, not even Google cannot access it. The system enables faster, AI-driven responses by handling tasks in the cloud. It's designed to help users find what they need, receive smart suggestions, and take action.

Private AI Compute runs on Google stack, powered by Google's custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) with Titanium Intelligence Enclaves (TIE). The company states that this design enables Google AI features to use their most capable and intelligent Gemini models in the cloud, while maintaining privacy.

Google confirmed that with Private AI Compute, Magic Cue on the latest Pixel 10 phones is getting improvements. The on-device AI feature is confirmed to provide more timely and relevant suggestions with this upgrade. Additionally, the Recorder app now uses this platform to summarise transcriptions in more languages, enhancing its usability for a global audience.

Google says this is just the beginning as Private AI Compute unlocks new possibilities for delivering new AI experiences by combining on-device processing with advanced cloud models.

As mentioned, the Private AI Compute feature closely mirrors Apple's Private Cloud Compute, which offers similar privacy-focused cloud-based AI processing.