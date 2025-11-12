Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Introduces Private AI Compute for Privacy Safe Cloud Backed AI Processing

Google Introduces Private AI Compute for Privacy-Safe Cloud-Backed AI Processing

Private AI Compute runs on the Google stack, powered by Google's custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2025 15:24 IST
Google Introduces Private AI Compute for Privacy-Safe Cloud-Backed AI Processing

Photo Credit: Google

Google' Private AI Compute feature closely mirrors Apple’s Private Cloud Compute

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google has introduced Private AI Compute
  • Recorder app now uses this platform to summarise transcriptions
  • Private AI Compute runs on Google stack
Advertisement

Google has introduced a new cloud-backed platform designed to enable advanced AI features on devices without compromising user privacy. Similar to Apple's Private Cloud Compute, this new system, dubbed Private AI Compute, allows data processing in a secure, encrypted environment, ensuring sensitive information stays protected. Google's Private AI Compute feature debuts with the Pixel 10's Magic Cue and Pixel Recorder apps. It allows Google AI features to use Gemini cloud models for the AI experience.

Google Brings Private AI Compute With Privacy in Focus

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced Private AI Compute cloud, a new platform that blends the power of its Gemini AI models with the privacy and security typically associated with on-device processing. The company says this approach allows users to benefit from advanced AI capabilities while keeping their data secure and private.

Google claims its new Private AI Compute platform ensures that personal data remains accessible only to the user, not even Google cannot access it. The system enables faster, AI-driven responses by handling tasks in the cloud. It's designed to help users find what they need, receive smart suggestions, and take action.

Private AI Compute runs on Google stack, powered by Google's custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) with Titanium Intelligence Enclaves (TIE). The company states that this design enables Google AI features to use their most capable and intelligent Gemini models in the cloud, while maintaining privacy.

Google confirmed that with Private AI Compute, Magic Cue on the latest Pixel 10 phones is getting improvements. The on-device AI feature is confirmed to provide more timely and relevant suggestions with this upgrade. Additionally, the Recorder app now uses this platform to summarise transcriptions in more languages, enhancing its usability for a global audience.

Google says this is just the beginning as Private AI Compute unlocks new possibilities for delivering new AI experiences by combining on-device processing with advanced cloud models.

As mentioned, the Private AI Compute feature closely mirrors Apple's Private Cloud Compute, which offers similar privacy-focused cloud-based AI processing.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Private AI Compute, Private AI Compute, Google, Google AI, Google Pixel 10, Magic Cue, AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C
Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December
Google Introduces Private AI Compute for Privacy-Safe Cloud-Backed AI Processing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  4. Valve Could Announce Its 'Steam Frame' VR Headset or Half Life 3 This Week
  5. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Realme Neo 8 Could Launch With 8,000mAh Battery and More
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  8. Honor 500 Series Launch Teased; May Feature Horizontal Camera Island
  9. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  10. You Can Now Convert PDFs in Google Drive into AI-Powered Audio Podcasts
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
  2. Google Drive Gets Popular AI-Powered Podcast-Style Overviews for PDFs
  3. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Valve to Reportedly Debut Its Next VR Headset, 'Steam Frame', This Week; Half Life 3 Announcement Rumoured
  5. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Leaked Online; Might Launch With an 8,000mAh Battery
  6. OpenAI Tipped to Release ChatGPT Group Chats Feature to Let Multiple Users Collaborate
  7. Bitcoin Slips to $103,500 as Market Consolidates Amidst Mixed Global Cues
  8. Google Introduces Private AI Compute for Privacy-Safe Cloud-Backed AI Processing
  9. Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »