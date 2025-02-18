Samsung Galaxy A26 5G could be launched soon, as support pages for the handset have begun to surface in various regions. Leaked CAD renders and some expected features of the purported handset have previously been spotted online. It was also listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting an imminent India launch. The arrival of regional support pages for the smartphone is a sign that the global launch of the phone could be right around the corner. The phone is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, which was unveiled in India in December 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Go Live

Support pages for the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G are currently live in the UK, Ireland and Latin America, suggesting an imminent launch in select global markets. The moniker does not appear on any of the pages, but the SM-A266B/DS model number, associated with the Galaxy A26 5G, is seen on all the websites.

Previous reports claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is expected to be powered by the 4nm Exynos 2400e SoC. This is the same chipset found on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The upcoming handset is said to support 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could ship with Android 15 and Samsung's One UI 7 skin.

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is expected to sport a 6.64-inch Full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to carry a TÜV Rheinland certification. The handset is said to measure 164×77.5×7.7mm and weigh 209g. Leaked CAD renders suggested that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup and sport a flat display with a centre-aligned waterdrop-style notch at the top that houses a selfie camera.

The current Samsung Galaxy A25 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,499 for the base 8GB+128GB storage configuration, during launch. The phone features a 6.5-inch 120Hz full-HD Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1280 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For optics, it is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

