Google has reportedly started internally testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its Search platform. Dubbed AI Mode, the feature was first rumoured in December 2024. It is said to open a full-screen interface where users can ask complex and exploratory queries, and the AI responds in a conversational manner and displays URLs in case they want to dive further into the topic. This feature is reportedly separate from AI Overviews which appears on top of the search results in Google Search.

Google Search Could Get an AI Mode

According to a 9to5Google report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is dogfooding (testing a product or a service internally) the AI Mode currently. Citing an internal email to Google employees, the publication claimed that the company is now inviting employees to use and test the feature.

The reported email describes AI Mode as “Search intelligently research[ing] for you – organising information into easy-to-digest breakdowns with links to explore content across the web.” Google reportedly provided example queries to help users understand the best use case of the tool. One such example states, “How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?”

Google reportedly also revealed in the email that AI Mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.0 that is capable of “advanced reasoning and thinking capabilities.” Finally, the email also included a screenshot of the user interface. This is reportedly considered an early interface and not the final version. The feature is said to work on mobile as well.

AI Mode in Google Search

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Based on the screenshot, the AI mode will be placed among other filters, such as Images, Videos, and News. Once a user taps on it, a full-screen interface opens where the Gemini-powered AI chatbot conversationally answers the query. On the right side, it also displays URLs from where it sourced the information. Users can click on any of the links to dive into the topic.

At the bottom, there is a text field which allows users to ask a follow-up query. The mobile apps will also allow users to access the microphone to verbally add the prompt. Thumbs-up and down icons are also added at the bottom, letting users provide feedback about the quality of responses. Notably, Google has not officially announced the feature, and it is unclear when it might roll out to users.