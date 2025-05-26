Technology News
Google Expands Veo 3 Video Generation Model to 71 Countries, Details Availability

The Veo 3 video generation model will only be available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 12:21 IST
Google Expands Veo 3 Video Generation Model to 71 Countries, Details Availability

Photo Credit: Google

Google said Pro subscribers will also get 10 video generations a month on the Flow app

Highlights
  • Google AI Pro users will get a one-time access to 10 video generations
  • Pro subscribers will only be able to generate videos on Gemini website
  • Ultra subscribers will get the maximum rate limits and daily refreshes
Google expanded access to its Veo 3 video generation model over the weekend. On Saturday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that the artificial intelligence (AI) model is being rolled out to 71 new countries (in addition to the early testers) across the Gemini app and the web version. Currently, the AI video generator is only available to the paid subscribers of Gemini. Notably, Veo 3 was released at Google I/O 2025 last week and comes with multiple new upgrades and native audio generation capability.

Veo 3 Is Now Available in 71 Countries

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google Labs and Gemini, announced the expansion of the Veo 3 AI model to 71 new countries. Notably, the first rollout skips the European Union nations, the UK, as well as India.

Answering a commentator's query on when users can expect Veo 3 to arrive in India, Woodward said, “Working to enable India as fast as we can!”

Some of the countries that are getting access to the model include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the US, and Zimbabwe.

Veo 3 is only available to the Google AI Pro (previously known as Google One AI Premium) and Google AI Ultra subscribers. The Pro subscribers will only get access to the video generation model on the web version of Gemini. Woodward said that access to the mobile app will arrive soon.

For now, Pro subscribers are only being given a trial pack of 10 video generations. There are no refreshes and additional credits in this subscription tier. On the other hand, those subscribed to the $249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000) Ultra plan can use Veo 3 on both the Gemini mobile app and the website. Google said this tier will get the maximum rate limit for the AI model and daily refreshes. The number itself is currently not known.

Additionally, Google also released the Flow app at the I/O 2025, which is an AI-powered filmmaking app. Pro subscribers will get 10 video generations a month on Flow, whereas Ultra subscribers will get 125 video generations a month.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
