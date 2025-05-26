Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Holds Steady at $109,400 After Reaching New All-Time High; Altcoins Maintain Gains

Bitcoin is trading at $109,612 (roughly Rs. 93 lakh) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 12:01 IST
Bitcoin Holds Steady at $109,400 After Reaching New All-Time High; Altcoins Maintain Gains

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall crypto market cap stands at $3.44 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,92,05,324 crore)

Highlights
  • Stellar, Leo registered profits
  • Litecoin, Monero saw losses
  • Bitcoin SV, Elrond saw gains
Advertisement

Bitcoin surged past a new all-time high (ATH) of over $111,500 (roughly Rs. 94.6 lakh) last week. As market momentum eased over the weekend, the cryptocurrency consolidated around the $109,000 (roughly Rs. 92.5 lakh) level. On Monday, May 26, Bitcoin posted a modest gain of 1.30 percent, trading at $109,612 (around Rs. 93 lakh) on global exchanges. Indian platforms also reflected slight gains, with prices rising by under two percent. According to exchanges such as Giottus and CoinDCX, Bitcoin is currently fluctuating within a range of $109,288 (roughly Rs. 92.8 lakh) to $112,827 (around Rs. 95.7 lakh).

"BTC price is struggling to touch $110,000 (roughly Rs. 93.3 lakh) after the crypto market stabalised over the weekend. The market has begun the weekly trade on a bullish note. Despite the tariff threats, investors continue to buy Bitcoin as the exchange balances are dropping very fast, while the ETFs recorded more than $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 23,338 crore) inflow throughout the past week, signalling massive confidence among them. Therefore, with the rise in demand and supply shrinking, the Bitcoin price outlook remains extremely bullish," the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Ether clocked a price hike of 2.30 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,507 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakh) on international platforms, showed CoinMarketCap. The asset, on Indian exchanges, managed to mint smaller gains of under two percent to trade at $2,639 (roughly Rs. 2.24 lakh).

"Ethereum is staging a comeback, with ETH-BTC rebounding 38 percent from April lows. This signals early signs of rotational flows. Short-term holder profitability is nearing 100%, pointing to growing professional desk activity rather than retail momentum," said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman at the CIFDAQ exchange.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed a majority of altcoins trading in profits on Monday.

These include Ripple, Binance Coin, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, and Stellar.

Leo, Polkadot, Uniswap, Cronos, Cosmos, Iota, and Polygon also reflected small gains on the price chart.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.26 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the sector presently stands at $3.44 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,91,82,087 crore).

"Despite the tariff turbulence, the altcoin sector has demonstrated resilience, with HYPE surging 30 percent and AAVE and XMR posting significant weekly gains. This divergence highlights the growing maturity and investor confidence in select altcoins. However, the declines in SUI and XRP remind us of the inherent risks in the crypto market," Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360, suggesting investors to take balanced, vigilant, and informed decisions.

Meanwhile, a small number of altcoins did reflect losses on Monday. These include Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Monero, and Litecoin.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Android 16-Based HyperOS 3 Tipped to Release in Q3 2025; May Debut With Xiaomi 16

Related Stories

Bitcoin Holds Steady at $109,400 After Reaching New All-Time High; Altcoins Maintain Gains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Expands Veo 3 Video Generation Model to 71 Countries, Details Availability
  2. Nintendo Switch 2 Supports USB Input, Koei Tecmo Confirms in Gameplay Video
  3. Bitcoin Holds Steady at $109,400 After Reaching New All-Time High; Altcoins Maintain Gains
  4. iQOO Neo 10 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Android 16-Based HyperOS 3 Tipped to Release in Q3 2025; May Debut With Xiaomi 16
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Render Offers Close Look at Foldable’s Rear Design
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX906 Main Camera
  8. Apple to Launch Smart Home Hub With AI, Built-In Camera by the End of This Year: Gurman
  9. Apple to Overhaul tvOS, watchOS and visionOS With New ‘Solarium’ Interface at WWDC 2025: Report
  10. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report X Website and App Not Working
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »