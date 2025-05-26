Bitcoin surged past a new all-time high (ATH) of over $111,500 (roughly Rs. 94.6 lakh) last week. As market momentum eased over the weekend, the cryptocurrency consolidated around the $109,000 (roughly Rs. 92.5 lakh) level. On Monday, May 26, Bitcoin posted a modest gain of 1.30 percent, trading at $109,612 (around Rs. 93 lakh) on global exchanges. Indian platforms also reflected slight gains, with prices rising by under two percent. According to exchanges such as Giottus and CoinDCX, Bitcoin is currently fluctuating within a range of $109,288 (roughly Rs. 92.8 lakh) to $112,827 (around Rs. 95.7 lakh).

"BTC price is struggling to touch $110,000 (roughly Rs. 93.3 lakh) after the crypto market stabalised over the weekend. The market has begun the weekly trade on a bullish note. Despite the tariff threats, investors continue to buy Bitcoin as the exchange balances are dropping very fast, while the ETFs recorded more than $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 23,338 crore) inflow throughout the past week, signalling massive confidence among them. Therefore, with the rise in demand and supply shrinking, the Bitcoin price outlook remains extremely bullish," the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Ether clocked a price hike of 2.30 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,507 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakh) on international platforms, showed CoinMarketCap. The asset, on Indian exchanges, managed to mint smaller gains of under two percent to trade at $2,639 (roughly Rs. 2.24 lakh).

"Ethereum is staging a comeback, with ETH-BTC rebounding 38 percent from April lows. This signals early signs of rotational flows. Short-term holder profitability is nearing 100%, pointing to growing professional desk activity rather than retail momentum," said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman at the CIFDAQ exchange.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed a majority of altcoins trading in profits on Monday.

These include Ripple, Binance Coin, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, and Stellar.

Leo, Polkadot, Uniswap, Cronos, Cosmos, Iota, and Polygon also reflected small gains on the price chart.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.26 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the sector presently stands at $3.44 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,91,82,087 crore).

"Despite the tariff turbulence, the altcoin sector has demonstrated resilience, with HYPE surging 30 percent and AAVE and XMR posting significant weekly gains. This divergence highlights the growing maturity and investor confidence in select altcoins. However, the declines in SUI and XRP remind us of the inherent risks in the crypto market," Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360, suggesting investors to take balanced, vigilant, and informed decisions.

Meanwhile, a small number of altcoins did reflect losses on Monday. These include Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Monero, and Litecoin.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.