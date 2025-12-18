Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Releases Gemini 3 Flash, Outperforms 3 Pro Model in Speed and Coding Performance

Google Releases Gemini 3 Flash, Outperforms 3 Pro Model in Speed and Coding Performance

Gemini 3 Flash will be available to everyone in the Gemini app and website, as well as AI Mode in Search.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 December 2025 09:10 IST
Google Releases Gemini 3 Flash, Outperforms 3 Pro Model in Speed and Coding Performance

Photo Credit: Google

Developers can access Gemini 3 Flash via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, and Antigravity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google says Gemini 3 Flash outperforms the entire 2.5 series
  • It is 3X faster than Gemini 2.5 Pro while using 30 percent fewer tokens
  • Enterprises can access the model via Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise
Advertisement

Google released Gemini 3 Flash on Wednesday as the latest entrant in the Gemini 3 series. The artificial intelligence (AI) model joins Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Deep Think, and brings speed, efficiency, and lower token cost for users and developers. Arriving a month after the release of the previous two models, Google says the Flash variant is powerful enough to outperform 3 Pro in coding-related tasks. It is also said to be more performant compared to the entire Gemini 2.5 series.

Developing. . .

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gemini 3 Flash, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
The Holy Grail of Eris OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Google Releases Gemini 3 Flash, Outperforms 3 Pro Model in Speed and Coding Performance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 5G Connectivity
  2. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Debuts at This Price
  3. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold May Feature a Relocated Selfie Camera
  4. OnePlus 15R Review
  5. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Listed on Certification Website With These Specifications
  6. OpenAI's New ChatGPT Images Rolled Out With Nano Banana-Like Features
  7. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag: Report
  8. Google Labs' New AI Agent Will Help You Better Organise Your Day
  9. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  10. Motorola Signature Phone Could Launch Soon: See Leaked Design, Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Releases Gemini 3 Flash, Outperforms 3 Pro Model in Speed and Coding Performance
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Could Help Reveal Dark Matter in a Way Scientists Did Not Anticipate
  3. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Nears Earth on Dec. 19, Offering Rare Insights Into Cosmic Visitors
  4. Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Lifts Off With First Galileo Satellites, Boosting Europe’s Navigation Network
  5. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Observes Solar Wind Making ‘U-Turn’, Shedding Light on Space Weather
  6. ESA Reveals City-Size ‘Cosmic Butterfly’ Crater on Mars Containing Signs of Ancient Water
  7. The Holy Grail of Eris OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  8. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display and 5G Connectivity: Price, Features
  9. OnePlus 15R Launched in India With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Flex By Google Pay: Google Partners With Axis Bank to Introduce UPI-Powered, Digital Credit Card
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »