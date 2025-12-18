Gemini 3 Flash will be available to everyone in the Gemini app and website, as well as AI Mode in Search.
Photo Credit: Google
Google released Gemini 3 Flash on Wednesday as the latest entrant in the Gemini 3 series. The artificial intelligence (AI) model joins Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Deep Think, and brings speed, efficiency, and lower token cost for users and developers. Arriving a month after the release of the previous two models, Google says the Flash variant is powerful enough to outperform 3 Pro in coding-related tasks. It is also said to be more performant compared to the entire Gemini 2.5 series.
Developing. . .
