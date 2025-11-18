Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research

Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research

The report states that 61 percent of Indian professionals feel their employers do not provide clear ways to use AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 18:06 IST
Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Vitaly Gariev

Middle-aged employees reportedly have the lowest AI adoption

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Only 3-in-10 professionals feel confident in their AI skills, says report
  • Over 1,100 Indian employees were surveyed for the report
  • The Udemy report was conducted by YouGov
Advertisement

Indian employees reportedly do not have clear guidance on how to use artificial intelligence (AI) at work. As per the new report, there is an institutional gap when it comes to imparting the knowledge of AI technology and its practical use cases in Indian organisations. The report, which is based on a large-scale survey, claims that only three-in-ten employees feel confident about their AI skills, while the rest feel it is not adequate to let them use these tools independently.

Indian Employees Want to Upskill, Says Report

Udemy, an upskilling platform, released a research report titled, ‌“Ready or Not: The Emerging Gap Between Awareness and Action in ‌AI Transformation,” drawing on a new survey conducted by YouGov. The survey included 1,126 Indian employees between the ages of 18 and 70. All of the surveyed individuals were English-speaking and knew how to use the Internet.

One of the biggest findings of the survey is that 61 percent of Indian employees report that they do not have clear guidance on how to use AI at work for practical use cases. Additionally, only one in three individuals claimed to feel confident in their ability to use the technology independently.

Another interesting finding is the age-based AI skill adequacy. As per the survey, the most prominent age group with the least adequacy is the middle-aged employees between 30-44. Both other groups, 18-29 and 45-70, show higher levels of AI skills.

However, Indian employees do show a high affinity towards upskilling. As per the survey, 87 percent surveyed individuals said they felt motivated to develop new job skills. In fact, when compared to countries such as Brazil, the UK, and the US, India still tops the list for most employees keen on learning new work-related skills.

So, the question that arises is why such a duality exists between motivation and guidance? The answer lies in another seemingly unrelated data. As per the survey, there is a significant gap between what employees believe matters for employability and what managers are looking for.

Additionally, Udemy claims that Indian employees have a mixed outlook on AI. Drawing from the survey, the report claims that 32 percent of employees see both benefits and risks in their own lives, 45 percent expect it to improve their lives, and 34 percent believe AI can benefit society. This scepticism is also amplified by a lack of organisational support and learning opportunities.

“Workers understand AI is transformative, but psychological biases and institutional barriers may be preventing them from taking the very actions that could secure their futures. In other words, the AI train is at the station, but people are hesitating to board, uncertain of the journey and unprepared for what lies ahead. Organisations that help employees overcome these blind spots now will have a massive competitive advantage, so they aren't left waiting on the tracks when AI's impact truly hits,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, India, Enterprise, Study
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline

Related Stories

Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT and Downtime Trackers Offline
  2. Asus ProArt P16 With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched in India
  3. Moto G57 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. OnePlus 15R India Launch Has Officially Been Teased
  5. Motorola's Next Phone Could Feature This Mysterious Snapdragon Chip
  6. Oppo Launches Find X9 Series in India with Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras
  7. Lava Agni 4 Demo Campaign Lets Buyers Experience the Phone Before Buying
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: A 'Pro' Flagship With 'Ultra' Capability
  9. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ With Up to 43 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Tests Agent Workspace in Windows 11, Can Access Apps and Folders to Complete Tasks
  2. WhatsApp for iOS Finally Begins Testing Multi-Account Support With Seamless Switching
  3. Indian Employees Lack Guidance to Use AI at Work, Says New Research
  4. Cloudflare Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline
  5. Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Microsoft to Host Xbox Partner Preview This Week, Featuring IO Interactive's 007 First Light
  7. Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
  8. IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  10. Moto G57 Power India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »