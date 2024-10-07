Technology News
Infinix AI Platform With Live Texts, Writing Tools and Visual Look Up Features Introduced

The company said that the Infinix AI is powered by a combination of proprietary AI models and external models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The company did not reveal the smartphones that will get Infinix AI capabilities

  • Infinix AI uses the capabilities of Gemini and GPT-4o
  • Infinix AI was developed over three years with more than 1,000 iterations
  • Infinix AI supports more than 100 languages
Infinix AI, a new platform that will develop and integrate new artificial intelligence (AI) experiences for the company's devices, was introduced last week. The central innovation of this new platform is Folax, an AI-powered virtual assistant which accepts text, voice, and image inputs. It can generate real-time responses and perform all the typical tasks of a chatbot. Alongside, the company also revealed several new AI features that will be powered by the Infinix platform. The smartphones that will get these features are currently not known.

Infinix AI Features

In a press release, the consumer tech brand introduced its platform to develop and power AI experiences in compatible devices. The feature is similar to Galaxy AI in Samsung devices or Gemini Nano in Pixel smartphones. The company has also improved its virtual assistant dubbed Folax, which will now be powered by internal proprietary models and external AI models such as GPT-4o and Gemini.

Apart from the AI chatbot assistant, the company also unveiled several AI features which will be integrated with its smartphones in the future. Live Texts is a text summarisation feature that can process information from both documents as well as images. Another feature is Writing Tools, which offers real-time grammar check, content rewriting, and style enhancement. It can generate text for emails, reports, or creative projects. Infinix said the feature can also optimise the clarity, tone, and precision of the written text.

Magic Create is a text-based assistant that is designed to assist users in creative projects. The tool can generate songs, storyboards, social media captions, and more. Users can also add concepts and the AI can turn them into completed creations. Finally, Visual Look Up can read information from images and offer contextual information to the user. The company highlighted that it works on landmarks and cultural sites.

Beyond these, AI Wallpaper was also introduced. It generates regionally aware customised wallpapers. Users can take their personal images and turn them into wallpapers using the feature. Infinix claims that, unlike generic stylisation, the feature also adds cultural context to the images.

AI Eraser and AI Sketch were also unveiled. As the name suggests, the former can remove unwanted elements from images while the latter converts rough diagrams into polished sketches. Both of these features are also available in Galaxy AI.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
