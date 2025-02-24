Infinix Note 50 series, which is confirmed to launch in Indonesia on March 3, will reportedly integrate the DeepSeek-R1 artificial intelligence (AI) model in the lineup. As per the report, the AI model will be integrated within the company's native voice assistant, Folax, adding new capabilities to it. The consumer tech brand had revealed that the upcoming series will arrive with AI features but has not shared any details so far. Notably, the smartphone series will succeed the Infinix Note 40 lineup which was unveiled in April 2024.

Infinix Note 50 Series Said to Get DeepSeek-R1 Capabilities

A GSMArena report has claimed that the upcoming Infinix Note 50 series will feature capabilities of the DeepSeek-R1, which is a reasoning-focused AI model. Citing unnamed sources, the publication claimed that the reasoning model will be integrated into Infinix's Folax voice assistant. Notably, it is said that AI capabilities will be available in all the smartphones in the series.

Infinix is reportedly using the AI model to improve the capabilities of the voice assistant and during internal testing, it is said to have performed “impressively”. The publication claimed that the AI-enhanced Folax was able to better understand contextual user requests and voice commands, as well as was “noticeably faster” at handling searches.

Further, Infinix will reportedly make an official announcement about the integration on Wednesday, February 26. The announcement could also include more information about the upcoming smartphone series. Notably, the Folax voice assistant was first introduced in September 2021, with the Infinix Zero X series. It functions like a typical voice assistant and can be activated by either long pressing the power button or by summoning it by using the activation phrase.

Last week, the consumer tech brand announced that the Note 50 series will be launched in Indonesia on March 3. The company also teased the design of one of the models, showcasing a rectangular rear camera module with curved edges. The series was also teased to bring AI features, which could include the DeepSeek-R1 integration.

The Infinix Note 50 Pro was reportedly spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site earlier this month, with the model number X6855. The certification did not reveal any other information about the specifications of the phone.

