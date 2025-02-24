Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Infinix Note 50 Series to Reportedly Integrate the DeepSeek R1 AI Model

Infinix Note 50 Series to Reportedly Integrate the DeepSeek-R1 AI Model

The Infinix Note 50 Series will reportedly integrate the DeepSeek-R1 AI model into its Folax voice assistant.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 14:59 IST
Infinix Note 50 Series to Reportedly Integrate the DeepSeek-R1 AI Model

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix will reportedly announce the integration on February 26

Highlights
  • Folax was first introduced in September 2021 with the Infinix Zero X
  • The Infinix Note 50 series will be launched in Indonesia on March 3
  • It will succeed the Note 40 lineup that arrived in April 2024
Advertisement

Infinix Note 50 series, which is confirmed to launch in Indonesia on March 3, will reportedly integrate the DeepSeek-R1 artificial intelligence (AI) model in the lineup. As per the report, the AI model will be integrated within the company's native voice assistant, Folax, adding new capabilities to it. The consumer tech brand had revealed that the upcoming series will arrive with AI features but has not shared any details so far. Notably, the smartphone series will succeed the Infinix Note 40 lineup which was unveiled in April 2024.

Infinix Note 50 Series Said to Get DeepSeek-R1 Capabilities

A GSMArena report has claimed that the upcoming Infinix Note 50 series will feature capabilities of the DeepSeek-R1, which is a reasoning-focused AI model. Citing unnamed sources, the publication claimed that the reasoning model will be integrated into Infinix's Folax voice assistant. Notably, it is said that AI capabilities will be available in all the smartphones in the series.

Infinix is reportedly using the AI model to improve the capabilities of the voice assistant and during internal testing, it is said to have performed “impressively”. The publication claimed that the AI-enhanced Folax was able to better understand contextual user requests and voice commands, as well as was “noticeably faster” at handling searches.

Further, Infinix will reportedly make an official announcement about the integration on Wednesday, February 26. The announcement could also include more information about the upcoming smartphone series. Notably, the Folax voice assistant was first introduced in September 2021, with the Infinix Zero X series. It functions like a typical voice assistant and can be activated by either long pressing the power button or by summoning it by using the activation phrase.

Last week, the consumer tech brand announced that the Note 50 series will be launched in Indonesia on March 3. The company also teased the design of one of the models, showcasing a rectangular rear camera module with curved edges. The series was also teased to bring AI features, which could include the DeepSeek-R1 integration.

The Infinix Note 50 Pro was reportedly spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification site earlier this month, with the model number X6855. The certification did not reveal any other information about the specifications of the phone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Zero X

Infinix Zero X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50 Series, Infinix Note 50, DeepSeek R1, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
US Securities Regulator to Drop Lawsuit Against Coinbase, Firm Says
Google Said to be Facing EU Charges of Breaching Big Tech Rules

Related Stories

Infinix Note 50 Series to Reportedly Integrate the DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  4. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  5. OnePlus Offers Free Optional Returns for Watch 3 With 'Meda' Typo
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  8. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  10. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
#Latest Stories
  1. Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  2. Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips
  3. iPhone 16e Assembly in India Begins for Local Sales and Global Exports: Report
  4. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open
  5. Airtel and Apple Partner to Bring Apple TV+, Apple Music Services to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users
  6. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
  7. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
  8. Infinix Note 50 Series to Reportedly Integrate the DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
  9. OnePlus Acknowledges ‘Meda’ Typographical Error in Watch 3, Offers Free Optional Returns
  10. Bybit Hit by Crypto’s Worst Hack With Almost $1.5 Billion Stolen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »