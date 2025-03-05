Infinix Note 50X 5G will be introduced in India soon. The company has announced the launch date and teased the design of the upcoming handset. A live Flipkart microsite has confirmed its eventual availability on the e-commerce site. More details about the smartphone could be revealed in the days leading up to the launch. Notably, Infinix unveiled the base Note 50, the Note 50 Pro, and the Note 50 Pro+ in Indonesia earlier this week. The India launch of these variants has not yet been confirmed.

Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will launch in India on March 27, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone will come with an Active Halo light feature, which will light up for notifications, act as a selfie timer, show charging status, and create "a dynamic effect during game boot-up."

In an image shared by the company, the Infinix Note 50X 5G appears with an octagonal ‘gem-cut' camera module in a silver finish. It houses three sensors, an LED flash and an Active Halo unit. The camera island appears to be similar to that of the base Infinix Note 50. The Flipkart microsite suggests that several key features of the handset will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Notably, the Infinix Note 50X is expected to succeed the Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was unveiled in India in August 2024. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging and reverse charging support. It carries a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.

At launch, the Infinix Note 40X was priced in India at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant cost Rs. 15,999. The anticipated Infinix Note 50X will likely be introduced in the country at a similar price range.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.