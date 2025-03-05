Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be equipped with a dynamic Active Halo light.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 17:10 IST
Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50X will sport an octagonal ‘gem-cut’ camera module

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G will be available via Flipkart
  • The base, Pro, and Pro+ Note 50 variant was recently launched
  • The Infinix Note 50 5G appears in a silver finish
Advertisement

Infinix Note 50X 5G will be introduced in India soon. The company has announced the launch date and teased the design of the upcoming handset. A live Flipkart microsite has confirmed its eventual availability on the e-commerce site. More details about the smartphone could be revealed in the days leading up to the launch. Notably, Infinix unveiled the base Note 50, the Note 50 Pro, and the Note 50 Pro+ in Indonesia earlier this week. The India launch of these variants has not yet been confirmed.

Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will launch in India on March 27, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone will come with an Active Halo light feature, which will light up for notifications, act as a selfie timer, show charging status, and create "a dynamic effect during game boot-up."

In an image shared by the company, the Infinix Note 50X 5G appears with an octagonal ‘gem-cut' camera module in a silver finish. It houses three sensors, an LED flash and an Active Halo unit. The camera island appears to be similar to that of the base Infinix Note 50. The Flipkart microsite suggests that several key features of the handset will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Notably, the Infinix Note 50X is expected to succeed the Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was unveiled in India in August 2024. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging and reverse charging support. It carries a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.

At launch, the Infinix Note 40X was priced in India at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant cost Rs. 15,999. The anticipated Infinix Note 50X will likely be introduced in the country at a similar price range.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50X, Infinix Note 50X India Launch, Infinix Note 50X Design, Infinix Note 50X Features, Infinix Note 50 series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows' Main Story Is Reportedly 30-40 Hours Long
ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  4. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G and Other Phones
  6. Firefly's Moon Lander Just Made History with a Successful Touchdown
#Latest Stories
  1. ED Partners with CoinDCX for Custody Management of Seized Assets
  2. Infinix Note 50X 5G India Launch Date Set for March 27; Design Officially Teased
  3. Reliance Jio No Longer Offers Complimentary JioCinema Subscription With Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Cohere for AI Releases Open-Source Aya Vision Models for Computer Vision-Based Tasks
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Surface Online; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. 20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
  7. Crime Patrol to Stream on Netflix from March 17: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  9. Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Game Changer Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan Starrer Movie in Hindi Language Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »