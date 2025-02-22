Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced, AI Features Teased Ahead of Debut

Infinix Note 50 series will arrive in Indonesia and the handsets are also expected to debut in other markets.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2025 11:04 IST
Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced, AI Features Teased Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50 series will succeed the Note 40 (pictured) lineup that arrived in April 2024

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50 series will be launched in Indonesia on March 3
  • The smartphone lineup is expected to include a Infinix Note 50 Pro model
  • The Infinix Note 50 Pro was previously listed on Indonesia's SDPPI site
Advertisement

Infinix Note 50 series will be launched next month, according to the company. The upcoming smartphone lineup will succeed the Infinix Note 40 models that were unveiled nearly a year ago, and will first arrive in Indonesia. A teaser published by the company also gives s a look at the rear camera module of one of the handsets in the Infinix Note 50 series. Infinix has also revealed that the upcoming Note 50 series will offer support for artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Infinix Note 50 Launch Date, Design Revealed

The Infinix Note 50 series of smartphones will be launched in Indonesia on March 3, according to a post on the company's Instagram account. The company previously teased the debut of the smartphone in another post on the platform. There's no word from Infinix on how many models will be launched in the Note 50 series.

According to the company's post, the upcoming Infinix Note 50 series will offer support for AI functionality. We can also see the rear camera module of one of the models in the Note 50 series. Other details about the smartphones are likely to be announced in the days leading up to their debut.

While Infinix has yet to announce details of its upcoming smartphones, a new model — the Infinix Note 50 Pro — was previously listed on Indonesia's SDPPI website, with the model number X6855. The listing on the regulator's website doesn't reveal any of its specifications, but it appears to confirm at least one of the models in the upcoming series.

The Infinix Note 50 Pro is expected to arrive as the successor to the Note 40 Pro 5G model that arrived in in April 2024. That handset featured a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.78-inch curved 3D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 40 Pro is also equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50 series, Infinix Note 50, Infinix
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April

Related Stories

Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced, AI Features Teased Ahead of Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  2. Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence, Spatial Gallery App in April
  4. NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact, Now Just 0.28 percent Chance
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get an iPhone-Like Action Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced, AI Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  2. Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April
  3. Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud Encryption Feature From UK After Backdoor Order
  4. ISRO Unveils World’s Largest 10-Tonne Vertical Mixer for Solid Propellants
  5. NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact
  6. The Young Pope Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Blue Origin NS-30 Crew Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support, Quad-Core Processor Launched in India
  9. OpenAI Begins Rolling Out Its Operator AI Agent in Several Regions
  10. Microsoft Announces Magma Foundation Model That Can Complete Multimodal Agentic Tasks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »