Infinix Note 50 series will be launched next month, according to the company. The upcoming smartphone lineup will succeed the Infinix Note 40 models that were unveiled nearly a year ago, and will first arrive in Indonesia. A teaser published by the company also gives s a look at the rear camera module of one of the handsets in the Infinix Note 50 series. Infinix has also revealed that the upcoming Note 50 series will offer support for artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Infinix Note 50 Launch Date, Design Revealed

The Infinix Note 50 series of smartphones will be launched in Indonesia on March 3, according to a post on the company's Instagram account. The company previously teased the debut of the smartphone in another post on the platform. There's no word from Infinix on how many models will be launched in the Note 50 series.

According to the company's post, the upcoming Infinix Note 50 series will offer support for AI functionality. We can also see the rear camera module of one of the models in the Note 50 series. Other details about the smartphones are likely to be announced in the days leading up to their debut.

While Infinix has yet to announce details of its upcoming smartphones, a new model — the Infinix Note 50 Pro — was previously listed on Indonesia's SDPPI website, with the model number X6855. The listing on the regulator's website doesn't reveal any of its specifications, but it appears to confirm at least one of the models in the upcoming series.

The Infinix Note 50 Pro is expected to arrive as the successor to the Note 40 Pro 5G model that arrived in in April 2024. That handset featured a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.78-inch curved 3D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 40 Pro is also equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.