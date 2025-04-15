Infinix Note 50s 5G+ specifications have been revealed, giving us an idea of what to expect from the handset's camera, chipset, and battery details ahead of its launch in India on Friday. Previous teasers claimed that the upcoming smartphone will be India's slimmest 144Hz curved AMOLED smartphone in its segment. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be available with two finishes — metallic and vegan leather. The latter is confirmed to arrive witht a "scent tech" feature. The phone is expected to join the Infinix Note 50X 5G, which was introduced in India in March.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Features

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, the company confirmed in a press release. It is claimed to score over 700,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test and is said to support up to 90fps frame rate while gaming.

The company added that the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0. The phone will ship with Android 15-based XOS 15 and features the company's Folax AI assistant.

For optics, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with support for 4K video recording at 30fps. The handset will support AI-backed features like AI wallpaper generator, AIGC Mode and AI Eraser. The official microsite for the handset reveals that it will carry a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate, 10-bit colour depth, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The upcoming Infinix Note 50s 5G+ smartphone will come with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP64 water and dust-resistant rating. The Marine Drift Blue option will have a vegan leather finish and will support Microencapsulation Technology, which will help infuse the back panel with a fragrance. The Ruby Red and Titanium Grey variants will have metallic finishes.