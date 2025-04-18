Technology News
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India

The Marine Drift Blue variant of the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ supports a "scent tech" feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 12:03 IST
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colourways

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50s 5G+ has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for security
  • The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ supports 45W wired fast charging
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to be the country's slimmest smartphone with a 144Hz curved AMOLED display. The vegan leather finish of the Note 50s 5G+ comes with an infused fragrance. The handset joins the Infinix Note 50X 5G, which was unveiled in March with the same chip.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Price in India, Availability

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 17,999. The phone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting April 24. On the first sale day, customers can get the handset for as low as Rs. 14,999, inclusive of all offers.

The phone is offered in  Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colour options.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate, 10-bit colour depth, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. It is claimed to support up to 90fps frame rate while gaming.

In the camera department, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary rear sensor with support for 4K video recording at 30fps. The front camera carries a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It supports dual video capture and is equipped with AI tools and features like the Folax AI assistant, AI wallpaper generator, AIGC Mode and AI Eraser.

Infinix has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Note 50s 5G+ with support for 45W wired All-Round FastCharge 3.0, which is said to fully charge the phone from one to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The phone has an IP64 water and dust-resistant rating and carries a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Ruby Red and Titanium Grey variants of the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ have metallic finishes. The Marine Drift Blue option, on the other hand, has a vegan leather back panel, which comes with Microencapsulation Technology. It infuses the vegan leather panel with a fragrance, which is confirmed to include marine and lemon, lily of the valley notes, as well as amber and vetiver base notes.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
