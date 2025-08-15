Technology News
Independence Day 2025: Up to 50 Percent Discount on These Apps to Travel on Long Weekend

Airlines like Akasa Air, Etihad Airways and Air India are extending lucrative discounts on flight tickets

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 August 2025 10:00 IST
Independence Day 2025: Up to 50 Percent Discount on These Apps to Travel on Long Weekend

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Independence Day 2025: Check out the best discount offers on these travel apps

Highlights
  • MakeMyTrip is offering up to 40 percent off on domestic stays
  • GoIbibo is offering up to 52 percent discount on travel bookings
  • Cleartrip is offering up to 25 percent discount on hotel bookings
India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year, and this year it falls on a Friday, giving most of us a longer weekend than usual. While some may already have plans, others, like me, might still be undecided. For the latter, several popular travel apps, some offering attractive discounts and deals, could help in choosing a destination. Alongside big discounts on flight tickets and hotel stays, users may get additional benefits with select bank cards and other coupons. So, if you are looking for a last-minute long-weekend trip, make sure to check out this article, as we will discussing some of the best deals you can get this Independence Day. So, let's begin.

List of Travel Apps Offering Up to 50 Percent Discount During Independence Day 2025 

Cleartrip

Cleatrip is currently having its Freedom to Explore Sale, as a part of which, interested users can get a flat 12 percent discount on flight tickets and a flat 25 percent discount on hotel bookings. HSBC and ICICI Bank Credit Card users or those opting for Credit Card EMI transactions can get up to 25 percent discount on flights and hotels. cleartripl freedom sale inline cleartrip

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip is offering special last-minute discounts in its Keys to Memories Sale to make your long weekend memorable. Users can get up to 35 percent discount on hotels, homestays and villas in India. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank Credit Card users choosing the EMI payment option can get up to 40 percent off on the same bookings in the country.

Yatra

To celebrate its 19th anniversary, Yatra is already offering big discounts in its Big Outing Fest. You can make use of these offers in the upcoming long weekend to have a small and budget-friendly vacation. Currently, you can get up to 50 percent discount on hotel bookings, up to 19 percent off on domestic flights and up to Rs. 19,000 off on international flights. SBI Credit Card users can avail of up to 55 percent off on hotel prices and up to 15 percent discount on international flight tickets. You can also get up to 15 percent discount on bus tickets.

GoIbibo

GoIbibo is hosting its What The Flip Sale, where it is offering up to 52 percent discount on travel bookings, including bus and flight tickets, as well as domestic and international hotel bookings. Yes Bank, HSBC, BOBCARD, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and AU Small Finance Bank customers can enjoy additional benefits. Deals on this site can make your weekend getaway a little easier on your wallet.

Notably, airlines like Akasa Air, Etihad Airways and Air India are extending lucrative discounts on flight tickets across several platforms as part of their Independence Day offerings.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
