Instagram is deliberating over plans of launching a standalone app for its short-form Reels video content, according to a report. With this purported launch, the social media platform is expected to introduce itself in the short-form video app space. It is largely dominated by TikTok — the ByteDance-owned video-hosting service which recently made the headlines over its proposed ban, although the decision was reversed albeit for a limited period of time in the US.

Instagram's Reels App Launch

According to a report by The Information, Instagram head Adam Mosseri told the company's staff about the project involving a potential app for Reels. It is said to be codenamed Project Ray and along with Instagram Reels, it may also show three-minute videos. The standalone app is rumoured to offer a vertically similar scrolling experience as TikTok.

With this, the Meta-owned social media platform aims to improve recommendations for new users and existing users in the US, as per the report.

While Instagram is yet to acknowledge these plans, the development comes at a time when TikTok is under immense scrutiny regarding US regulations which initially resulted in its ban in the US. Although the decision was later reversed, it was only granted an extension for operating on US soil for a period of 75 days, which ends on April 5.

Meanwhile, its parent company is now said to be in talks with the new Donald Trump administration which enables a US-based company to earn a large share, allowing the app to maintain its availability in the country.

If this move comes to fruition, it would be the second app to be launched by Instagram in 2025, building upon the debut of the Edits app last month which lets creators edit their videos with even more creativity and precision than what the social media platform currently offers. Currently limited to iOS, it is a mobile video editing solution with a suite of creative tools such as enabling high quality video capture, dedicated tab for drafts and videos, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range.