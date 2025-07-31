Planning to buy a new laptop priced under Rs. 50,000? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is a great avenue for fulfilling your shopping list. The Independence Day-themed sale began at today at 12 pm IST for all users in India, enabling them to avail of considerable discounts on a wide range of electronics. Products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and home appliances are listed with lucrative offers. We have recently compiled a list which mentions the best deals on gaming laptops. However, if a simple laptop with casual browsing, office, or university usage is what you need, then our latest article comprising the best deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 might come to your aid.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

A notable deal on the Asus Vivobook Go 14 is currently live during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. The laptop is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 43,990, but it can be purchased with a discount for Rs. 29,990. Upon applying bank discounts, the price is further lowered to Rs. 26,490. The Asus Vivobook Ryzen 3 comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 42Wh battery.

Along with discounts, there is an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and Credit Card EMI transactions. Further, customers can trade in their old laptops to get an additional discount on top of the direct price cut. However, this amount depends on certain factors, such as the model and condition of their old device. There are no-cost EMI options who do not wish to pay the full price of the laptop upfront, along with Amazon Pay-based offers.

