Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon offers no-cost EMI options for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the product upfront.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 15:18 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Asus Vivobook Go 14 comes with a AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live for everyone in India
  • Customers can get up to 40 percent discount on laptops
  • There are no-cost EMI options, Amazon Pay offers to be availed
Advertisement

Planning to buy a new laptop priced under Rs. 50,000? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is a great avenue for fulfilling your shopping list. The Independence Day-themed sale began at today at 12 pm IST for all users in India, enabling them to avail of considerable discounts on a wide range of electronics. Products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and home appliances are listed with lucrative offers. We have recently compiled a list which mentions the best deals on gaming laptops. However, if a simple laptop with casual browsing, office, or university usage is what you need, then our latest article comprising the best deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 might come to your aid.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

A notable deal on the Asus Vivobook Go 14 is currently live during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. The laptop is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 43,990, but it can be purchased with a discount for Rs. 29,990. Upon applying bank discounts, the price is further lowered to Rs. 26,490. The Asus Vivobook Ryzen 3 comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 42Wh battery.

Along with discounts, there is an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and Credit Card EMI transactions. Further, customers can trade in their old laptops to get an additional discount on top of the direct price cut. However, this amount depends on certain factors, such as the model and condition of their old device. There are no-cost EMI options who do not wish to pay the full price of the laptop upfront, along with Amazon Pay-based offers.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Here
HP 15 13th Gen i3 Rs.44,990 Rs.34,490 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook Ryzen 3 Rs.36,990 Rs.26,490 Buy Here
Lenovo Ideapad Slim Ryzen 5 Rs.54,990 Rs.38,990 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite i3 Rs.35,990 Rs.28,990 Buy Here
Dell 15 12th Gen i3 Rs.44,990 Rs.34,490 Buy Here
HP 15 Ryzen 7 Rs.66,990 Rs.42,990 Buy Here
Lenovo ThinkBook Ryzen 5 Rs.87,800 Rs.44,490 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 3 Rs.46,990 Rs.25,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon, laptop
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPad Air, MacBook, AirPods, Other Apple Products

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  8. Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for the Phone 3 Begins: Know How to Apply
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »