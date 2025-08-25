Meta, on Saturday, announced a partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) research lab Midjourney. As part of the collaboration, the research teams of both companies will work together to bring Midjourney's expertise in AI-powered image and video generation to Meta's models. The company also highlighted that it will be licensing the research lab's technologies for its future AI models. A Meta executive also highlighted that this is not a unique partnership and the tech giant will collaborate with other industry players in the future, as well.

Meta Announces Technical Partnership With Midjourney

In a post on Threads, Alexandr Wang, the Chief AI Officer at Meta, announced the partnership with Midjourney. Calling it a “technical partnership,” the executive highlighted that the research teams of both companies will be working together, likely for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building purposes.

Wang said that apart from the research teams working together, the tech giant will also be licensing Midjourney's technology for its future models and products. He did not reveal if this would mean that Meta AI users will be able to generate Midjourney-powered AI images and videos or not. The company also did not disclose any financial terms of the deal.

“To ensure Meta is able to deliver the best possible products for people it will require taking an all-of-the-above approach. This means world-class talent, ambitious compute roadmap, and working with the best players across the industry,” Wang added, hinting that the company is open to collaborating with more industry players in the future.

The partnership with Midjourney could be a big move for Meta, which has taken a backseat in image generation compared to rivals such as Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT. Additionally, so far, the Menlo Park-based tech giant has also not released any video generation model, which can also change with this collaboration. Notably, in June, Midjourney released its first video generation model, V1.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Midjourney CEO David Holz said that the partnership will bring Midjourney's capability to a wider audience. He also clarified that the partnership does not grant Meta a stake in the company, adding, “We remain an independent, community-backed research lab, with no investors, working on a staggering array of ambitious projects focused on bringing about humane futures where we are all mid-journey.”