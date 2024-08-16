Technology News
Meta Quest HDMI Link App Lets Meta Quest 3 Connect to HDMI, USB Type-C and DisplayPort Devices

Users can play games on the Meta Quest 3 at 1080p/60fps with “near-zero latency" via Meta Quest HDMI Link, according to the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 August 2024 19:08 IST
Photo Credit: Meta Platforms

Meta Quest HDMI Link app (pictured) can be downloaded via the App Lab

  • Users can now connect Meta Quest 3 to gaming consoles and other devices
  • The feature works via the new Meta Quest HDMI Link app
  • Meta recommends using USB 3.0 or better cables for the feature
Meta has introduced a new app for its Quest 3 mixed reality wearable and its other MR headsets which allows users to connect to HDMI, USB Type-C and other devices. With this, users can utilise their headsets as output screens while watching media or playing games. While this functionality was already present in the original Meta Quest courtesy of the Air Link feature, the new app, dubbed Meta Quest HDMI Link, makes it possible on the company's latest range of headsets.

In a blog post, Meta detailed all the new features coming with the new app. Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro users can now connect devices such as handheld PCs, gaming consoles and laptops to their headset via HDMI or DisplayPort output ports. It is claimed to output 2D content in virtual reality (VR) with low latency.

meta quest hdmi link Meta Quest HDMI Link App

Streaming Via Meta Quest HDMI Link App
Photo Credit: Meta 

 

The company claims that HDMI Link works similarly to the Theatre View feature it introduced via the recent v67 software update. Using the Meta Quest HDMI Link app, users can play games at 1080p in 60 frames per second (fps) with “near-zero latency”.

Additionally, they can resize or reposition the floating screen as per their preference. Games can also be played using the new Xbox Cloud Gaming beta app on the Meta Quest headsets. It also supports touch controllers and hand tracking.

However, Meta says a reliable Wi-Fi network is required for proper wireless streaming of content. Furthermore, some streaming apps use High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) or Digital Rights Management (DRM) which prevents authorised access to content. It may limit what users can stream on their headset, as per the company.

Using this feature also requires having a USB Video Class (UVC) and USB Audio Class (UAC)--compatible 1080p capture card. Meta also recommends any associated cables be at least USB 3.0-rated.

The Meta Quest HDMI Link app is currently available via App Lab, meaning it is still in the development phase. However, users can still download and install it on their headset and try it out today.

Further reading: Meta HDMI Link, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest, Meta, HDMI Link
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
