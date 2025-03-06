Technology News
  • Microsoft Unveils Two AI Agents That Can Complete Sales Tasks for Enterprise Clients

Microsoft Unveils Two AI Agents That Can Complete Sales Tasks for Enterprise Clients

The two new AI agents for sales tasks are accessible within Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 19:26 IST
Microsoft Unveils Two AI Agents That Can Complete Sales Tasks for Enterprise Clients

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s AI agents can be fine-tuned to connect to all business data

Highlights
  • Microsoft says the Sales Agent can turn contacts into qualified leads
  • Sales Chat, the other AI agent, helps accelerate the sales cycle
  • These agents connect to both Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce
Microsoft unveiled two new artificial intelligence (AI) agents for enterprises on Wednesday. These agents are adept in various tasks in sales operations, and can assist professionals by automating time-consuming workloads. The company introduced these two AI agents in Microsoft 365 Copilot, and businesses can now access them and integrate them into their business data. The two agents are called Sales Agent and Sales Chat, and the Redmond-based tech giant claims that they can help in converting contacts into qualified leads and speed up the sales cycle.

Microsoft Releases New Sales Agents

In a blog post, Microsoft's Jared Spataro, Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work detailed the two new tools that can help sales teams in a wide range of tasks. While the company did not explicitly mention it, the AI agents are likely powered by Copilot. Notably, AI agents are specialised AI systems paired with other components that allow them to not only find information but also to take actions in the real world.

Microsoft claimed that Sales Agent can operate autonomously to grow the sales team's lead pipeline. It can research potential leads, set up meetings with the contacts, and reach out to customers. The tech giant also claimed that the AI agent might be able to complete a sale for some low-impact leads.

The AI agent sources information from an enterprise's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, core business data such as price sheets, and the web. To complete tasks, it can also access Microsoft 365 data such as emails and meetings. It can also personalise responses and avoid sounding like an automated email. Microsoft believes this AI agent will free up sales executives' time to let them focus on closing big deals.

The second AI agent is dubbed Sales Chat. It can accelerate the sales cycle by giving sales executives actionable takeaways from CRM data, pitch decks, meetings, emails, and the Internet, and save hours that would be spent in research. The chat tool accepts text prompts and supports natural language prompts. The company says it can also get up to speed on new accounts.

Microsoft said the new AI agents will be available in public preview in May and can be accessed via the 365 Copilot and Copilot Chat for business. They connect to both Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce and can be fine-tuned to connect to all business data of an enterprise.

Further reading: Microsoft, AI agents, Microsoft Sales Agents, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Microsoft Unveils Two AI Agents That Can Complete Sales Tasks for Enterprise Clients
