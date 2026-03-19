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Microsoft Pauses Automatic Rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot App on Windows

Microsoft had earlier said it would begin automatically installing the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on eligible Windows devices from October 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 March 2026 12:24 IST
Microsoft Pauses Automatic Rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot App on Windows

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has been expanding Copilot across its ecosystem, including in Edge and Microsoft 365 apps

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Highlights
  • Microsoft says existing Copilot installs on Windows will stay unaffected
  • Microsoft faced backlash over forced Copilot installs on Windows
  • Microsoft tests options to let admins remove Copilot from devices
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Microsoft has temporarily stopped the automatic rollout of the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on Windows devices with Microsoft 365 desktop apps. The move comes as the company adjusts its approach to integrating AI features more broadly across Windows and its productivity ecosystem. While Copilot has been a key part of Microsoft's recent software strategy, the latest update suggests a more cautious rollout. The company has not confirmed when the automatic installation process will resume.

Microsoft Rethinks Copilot Rollout, Pauses Automatic Install on Windows

The update was reflected in the Microsoft 365 admin dashboard (via Windows Latest). Microsoft has said that the automatic rollout of the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on Windows has been paused for now. The company added that devices where the app is already installed will not be affected. It also said administrators can still deploy the app manually while it prepares further updates.

Microsoft had earlier said it would begin automatically installing the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on eligible Windows devices from October 2025, with a broader rollout planned for December. The rollout had already started before being paused. The app focuses on productivity and adds AI features to apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, such as summarising documents, generating content, and searching files across cloud storage.

It acts as a central place to access these tools and was meant to make them easier to find and use. The app was set to appear in the Start menu by default, though IT admins were given the option to turn off automatic installation.

The decision to pause the rollout comes after criticism from users and businesses. Many were unhappy with forced installations and the growing push of AI features in Windows. Microsoft has not officially stated the reason for the pause, but reports suggest the company is rethinking how widely Copilot should be integrated and is focusing more on user feedback, especially around performance and overall experience.

At the same time, the company has been expanding Copilot across its ecosystem, including in Edge and Microsoft 365 apps, along with tools like Copilot Chat. It has also been testing policies that allow administrators to remove Copilot from managed devices, suggesting a move towards giving users more control.

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Further reading: Windows, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft, AI
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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