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Google App for Windows Rolls Out With AI Mode, System-Wide Search and Lens Features

AI Mode in the Google app for Windows enables users to ask questions and receive AI-generated responses along with relevant web links.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 12:04 IST
Google App for Windows Rolls Out With AI Mode, System-Wide Search and Lens Features

Photo Credit: Google

To use the app, users need to be 13 years or older running a Windows 10 or later PC

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Highlights
  • Users can access system-wide search using Alt + Space shortcut
  • The integrated AI Mode provides generated answers, web links
  • Screen-aware capabilities let users ask specific questions
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Google on Monday announced the global rollout of its upgraded Google app for desktop on Windows. It brings AI-powered Search features directly to users' PCs. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the app integrates AI Mode in Search, which enables users to ask questions and receive contextual responses without opening a browser. The new Google app for Windows combines web search, local file discovery, and AI tools into a single interface.

The new Google app introduces a system-wide search experience, Google explained in a blog post. This is accessible via the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut. The feature allows users to quickly search across multiple sources, including the web, local files, installed apps, and even Google Drive content.

A notable inclusion is the integration of AI Mode. Similar to the web experience, AI Mode in the Google app for Windows enables users to ask questions and receive AI-generated responses along with relevant web links. They can continue conversations with follow-up queries, making it more interactive compared to traditional search.

As per the company, the app also features screen-aware capabilities. With this feature, users can select a specific window or their entire desktop and continue asking questions based on what they are viewing. Another feature is Google Lens. The company says this allows users to search, translate, or analyse content, such as text in images or webpages, directly from their screen.

Instead of switching between tabs or applications, users can retrieve information and return to their work with the Google app for Windows. As per Google, the app is designed to minimise interruptions by keeping users within their current task while accessing search and AI tools.

To use the app, users need to be 13 years or older and running a Windows 10 or later PC. It is currently available only in English. The company notes that AI Mode may not yet be supported across all accounts, regions, or languages.

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Further reading: Google, Google App, Google App for Windows, AI Mode, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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