Google on Monday announced the global rollout of its upgraded Google app for desktop on Windows. It brings AI-powered Search features directly to users' PCs. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the app integrates AI Mode in Search, which enables users to ask questions and receive contextual responses without opening a browser. The new Google app for Windows combines web search, local file discovery, and AI tools into a single interface.

Google's App Lets You Search for Files Like Spotlight on macOS

The new Google app introduces a system-wide search experience, Google explained in a blog post. This is accessible via the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut. The feature allows users to quickly search across multiple sources, including the web, local files, installed apps, and even Google Drive content.

The upgraded Google app for desktop is now available for Windows users globally in English. 💻✨



Use a simple keyboard shortcut (Alt + Space) to instantly find what you need—information from the web, your computer files, installed apps, and Google Drive files—all from the Search… pic.twitter.com/t9pKomFglE — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) April 14, 2026

A notable inclusion is the integration of AI Mode. Similar to the web experience, AI Mode in the Google app for Windows enables users to ask questions and receive AI-generated responses along with relevant web links. They can continue conversations with follow-up queries, making it more interactive compared to traditional search.

As per the company, the app also features screen-aware capabilities. With this feature, users can select a specific window or their entire desktop and continue asking questions based on what they are viewing. Another feature is Google Lens. The company says this allows users to search, translate, or analyse content, such as text in images or webpages, directly from their screen.

Instead of switching between tabs or applications, users can retrieve information and return to their work with the Google app for Windows. As per Google, the app is designed to minimise interruptions by keeping users within their current task while accessing search and AI tools.

To use the app, users need to be 13 years or older and running a Windows 10 or later PC. It is currently available only in English. The company notes that AI Mode may not yet be supported across all accounts, regions, or languages.