Xiaomi 15s Pro will run on the XRing O1 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15s Pro is shown with a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • The launch of Xiaomi 15s Pro will take place in China later today
  • It will be launched alongside Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi YU7 SUV
  • The Xiaomi 15s Pro is shown in a black shade in the video
Xiaomi 15s Pro will be launched in China on May 22 alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet and Xiaomi YU7 SUV. As we wait for the formal reveal, Lu Weibing, Xiaomi Group partner and President, has teased the design and key specifications of the smartphone. The Xiaomi 15s Pro is teased to come with a periscope telephoto camera. The focal length for the telephoto lens appears to match that of the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The upcoming Xiaomi 15s Pro will run on Xiaomi's in-house Xring O1 chipset.

Xiaomi 15s Pro Camera Details Teased

In a recent video shared on Bilibili (via), Xiaomi's President, Weibing, highlighted the presence of a periscope lens on the Xiaomi 15s Pro. Close-up shots of the phone reveal the oblong shape of a periscope lens, and internal images of the device's mainboard show a dedicated cut-out for the periscope camera housing.

The Xiaomi 15s Pro is shown in a black shade in the video. It has a square-shaped camera module with Leica branding. It is seen with a triple rear camera setup located in the top left corner. The LED flash is placed outside the module.

Meanwhile, the inscription on the camera housing on the Xiaomi 15s Pro suggests a 120mm equivalent focal length for its telephoto lens, matching that of the Xiaomi 15 Pro. It also boasts a 14 mm ultra-wide-angle lens like the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The new phone is likely to provide f/1.44 and f/2.5 apertures for the primary and telephoto cameras, respectively. This suggests minimal hardware changes on the imaging front compared to the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

The Xiaomi 15s Pro is confirmed to ship with the XRing O1 chipset. Xiaomi's self-developed CPU recently appeared on benchmarking platforms with its single-core and multi-core results nearly matching the Snapdragon 8 Elite's results. The new 3nm chip has a 2+4+2+2 architecture with two prime CPU cores clocked at 3.90GHz, four cores capped at 3.40GHz, and two cores at 1.89GHz. The CPU also has two cores capped at 1.80GHz. The Xiaomi 15s Pro was spotted on Geekbench with Android 15 and 16GB of RAM.

The launch of Xiaomi 15s Pro will take place in China later today at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi YU7 SUV are also confirmed to be revealed at Xiaomi's 15th anniversary event.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15s Pro, Xiaomi 15s Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 400 Series to Get Six Years of Android Updates, AI Features Powered by Google’s Veo 2

Comment

