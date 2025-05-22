It's a good time to be an Xbox Game Pass member, with major recent releases like Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered arriving on the service day one. Now, one of the highest rated games of 2024 is coming to Game Pass next week. Microsoft has announced the second wave of titles joining the subscription service in May and the first week of June. Highlights include Atlus' acclaimed RPG Metaphor ReFantazio, Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced

Metaphor ReFantazio, which was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, will join Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard on May 29. The turn-based RPG from the developers of the Persona series is noted for its engaging story, distinct art style and deep gameplay systems.

Meanwhile Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which launched last year across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from May 22.

The second wave of titles joining Game Pass this month also includes three day one releases. Strategy title Monster Train 2, casual sim title Spray Paint Simulator and adventure title To a T will be added to Game Pass as day one launches on May 21, May 28 and May 29, respectively.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau launched last yeart

Photo Credit: EA/ Surgent Studios

Here's the full list of games coming to Microsoft's subscription service in late May through early June:

Monster Train 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – May 21)

Creatures of Ava (now with Game Pass Standard – May 22)

Stalker 2 (now with Game Pass Standard – May 22)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – May 22)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard – May 27)

To a T (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – May 28)

Metaphor ReFantazio (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard – May 29)

Spray Paint Simulator (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – May 29)

Crypt Custodian (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard – June 3)

Symphonia (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard – June)

In addition to Game Pass titles, Microsoft announced 15 games set to get Xbox Cloud Gaming support on May 23, alongside DLCs, updates and benefits rolling out to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The Xbox parent also confirmed the games leaving the service on May 31. These include Cassette Beasts, Firework, Humanity, Remnant 2 and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer.

Retro Classics collection will be available to Game Pass members

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Announces Retro Classics

On Wednesday, Microsoft also announced the launch of Retro Classics, a collection of over 50 classic Activision games from the 1980s and '90s. The collection is a result of a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade and will be available to Game Pass members globally starting May 21.

Announced as part of the Xbox May Update, Retro Classics will include popular games like Commando, Grand Prix, Kaboom!, Mech Warrior 2: 31st Century Combat and Pitfall!

“This initiative is a step in our commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility, allowing players to experience many timeless games on modern devices,” Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post on Wednesday,

Retro Classics will be available across PC, Xbox and other supported devices like LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices and Meta Quest headsets via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Game Pass members can search and install the Retro Classics app on Xbox console or the Xbox app on PC. The library of classic games will be expanded over time to include over 100 Activision and Blizzard games, Microsoft said.