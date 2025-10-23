Technology News
Microsoft to Introduce New Copilot Features: From AI Agents to Avatars, Know What to Expect

Microsoft said it will announce a reimagined Copilot that is more personal.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 October 2025 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: Copilot

Microsoft could also bring the Mico avatar to Copilot

Highlights
  • Microsoft Edge also hinted that it could get agentic capabilities
  • The company will reportedly bring an AI-powered group chat experience
  • Microsoft will announce the new Copilot features on October 23
Microsoft is gearing up to announce new Copilot features on Thursday. The Redmond-based tech giant announced that it is reimagining Copilot into a more personal and supportive assistant. Separately, new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agentic features were also teased for the Edge browser. The company is said to be planning to bring the Mico avatar, which appears in the GroupMe app, to Copilot. Interestingly, Microsoft's Copilot announcement comes just days after OpenAI held a livestream event to launch the ChatGPT Atlas browser.

What Is Microsoft Likely to Announce for Copilot

Ever since the launch of Copilot in 2023, Microsoft has been focused on making it an integrated experience across all of its products and services. Currently, a user can experience the AI chatbot in Windows 11, as a standalone mobile app, a web interface, within GitHub and Azure platforms, as well as across Microsoft 356 apps. Now, the October 23 announcement could reveal more about the company's future vision of Copilot.

While the tech giant is tight-lipped about the new features that could be announced, it has hinted at a couple of new introductions. On its Instagram page, Copilot has shared an image of Mico with the caption, “This Thursday, prepare to see the light,” hinting that Copilot could finally get avatars. Avatars for Copilot were also teased by the company earlier this year. The avatar is said to be available on the home page and to use animated expressions and gestures while responding to voice conversations.

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of Microsoft Edge has also teased new agentic capabilities. The browser received Copilot integration a few months earlier, and it appears the company is now planning to bring agentic actions to it as well. The post mentions, “Why do we browse like this? All of this scrolling, clicking, hunting, when you could just... ask?”

According to a TestingCatalog report, Copilot Journeys could also be introduced during the live event. The feature organises the tabs based on the topic of the session. The AI chatbot can recognise the user's end goal and recommend the next steps they should take. This feature was also teased earlier.

Apart from this, a new group chat feature, browser memory management, and app connectors are also teased for the scheduled event. Do note that Microsoft has not confirmed any of these features, and the official details will only be revealed at 9:30pm IST.

Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features

