Anthropic Connects Claude With Microsoft 365 Platforms, Can Pull Information From Outlook and Teams

Anthropic said Claude can now connect with Microsoft 365 platforms via its Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2025 17:11 IST
Anthropic Connects Claude With Microsoft 365 Platforms, Can Pull Information From Outlook and Teams

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic also announced the launch of enterprise search in Claude

Highlights
  • Claude users can turn on the Microsoft toggle to activate the connector
  • Microsoft is giving Claude access to Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive
  • Recently, Microsoft added Claude models to Copilot
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup behind the Claude family of large language models (LLMs), announced on Thursday that Claude now integrates closely with Microsoft 365 tools. This means a user's documents stored in OneDrive, Outlook emails, Teams messages, and calendar events can now feed into Claude's knowledge base to help them get work done faster. The integration is being done using the AI firm's Model Context Protocol (MCP), and it will allow the AI to gain complete context into queries while sharing responses.

Claude Now Connects to Microsoft 365 Platforms

In a newsroom post, the San Francisco-based AI firm detailed the new feature. Currently, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive and Outlook Calendar are connected to Claude, allowing the AI chatbot to pull information from files, emails, calendar events, and chat conversations, to answer complicated questions such as “What's our next milestone for the project about X?” or “Summarise feedback from the last three client emails.”

Coming to the actions Claude can take after connecting to Microsoft 365 platforms, Anthropic said it can search across SharePoint and OneDrive to analyse documents and libraries. It can also access email threads, analyse communication patterns, and extract insight from Outlook. Additionally, the chatbot can also search through Microsoft Teams' chat conversations, channel discussions, and meeting summaries.

Beyond accessing an individual account, Claude's new features include an enterprise search capability. Once a company administrator sets things up, Claude can search across the organisation's connected tools (documents, chats, email archives) in a unified way.

The company says this is useful to break down siloed information within an organisation. Employees who opt for the feature can ask Claude questions about company policies or past decisions and get answers drawn from HR documents, emails, and internal guidelines without leaving the interface. Notably, admins can configure which data sources to connect and set up a custom “project” environment for the organisation. Then, once enabled, everyone in that company can use it.

Microsoft 365 connector is currently available to Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers. Although admins first need to enable it for their organisation before an individual and authenticate with their account. These users can also access enterprise search once admins customise the project and curate data sources.

Further reading: Anthropic, Microsoft, MCP, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Outlook
