Nvidia Sued By Three Authors Over AI Use of Copyrighted Books Without Permission

The authors claim that their copyrighted works were used by Nvidia to train NeMo's so-called large language models.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 March 2024 12:35 IST
Nvidia Sued By Three Authors Over AI Use of Copyrighted Books Without Permission

Photo Credit: Reuters

Nvidia touts NeMo as a fast and affordable way to adopt generative AI

  • Nvidia is facing a proposed class action lawsuit in the US
  • Three authors have sued the chipmaker over its use of their books
  • The authors say their works were part of a dataset of about 196,640 books
Nvidia, whose chips power artificial intelligence, has been sued by three authors who said it used their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo AI platform.

Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O'Nan said their works were part of a dataset of about 196,640 books that helped train NeMo to simulate ordinary written language, before being taken down in October "due to reported copyright infringement."

In a proposed class action filed on Friday night in San Francisco federal court, the authors said the takedown reflects Nvidia's having "admitted" it trained NeMo on the dataset, and thereby infringed their copyrights.

They are seeking unspecified damages for people in the United States whose copyrighted works helped train NeMo's so-called large language models in the last three years.

Among the works covered by the lawsuit are Keene's 2008 novel "Ghost Walk," Nazemian's 2019 novel "Like a Love Story," and O'Nan's 2007 novella "Last Night at the Lobster."

Nvidia declined to comment on Sunday. Lawyers for the authors did not immediately respond to requests on Sunday for additional comment.

The lawsuit drags Nvidia into a growing body of litigation by writers, as well as the New York Times, over generative AI, which creates new content based on inputs such as text, images and sounds.

Nvidia touts NeMo as a fast and affordable way to adopt generative AI.

Other companies sued over the technology have included OpenAI, which created the AI platform ChatGPT, and its partner Microsoft.

AI's rise has made Nvidia a favorite of investors.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker's stock price has risen almost 600% since the end of 2022, giving Nvidia a market value of nearly $2.2 trillion.

The case is Nazemian et al v Nvidia Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-01454.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Comments

Further reading: Nvidia, AI, Copyright, Artificial intelligence
