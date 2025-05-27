OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India on June 5 and the company unveiled OnePlus AI, it's new artificial intelligence (AI) suite for its devices on Tuesday. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed the functionalities of the new Plus Key, which is confirmed to debut on the upcoming OnePlus 13s. The hardware button can be used for several utility features, as well as to activate a couple of AI tools. Among them is the new AI Plus Mind feature, which lets users quickly save, catalogue, and resurface on-device content.

OnePlus 13s to Be First Handset to Support 'AI Plus Mind' Feature

Similar to Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence, the new OnePlus AI branding is an umbrella term for all the AI features on the company's devices. Notably, the consumer tech brand began offering AI features in its devices with the rollout of the OxygenOS 15 update.

The first new feature to be released as part of OnePlus AI is called AI Plus Mind. The company describes it as a catalogue tool where users can quickly save any on-screen information as screenshots.

Users can go to the Mind Space tool to resurface information from the saved screenshots using natural language queries. While it sounds like Microsoft's Recall feature, it only works when the user manually activates it.

OnePlus highlighted that the feature can not only capture screenshots, but also analyse images using computer vision. Providing an example, the company said, the AI Plus Mind feature can extract schedule details from an image and add them directly to the user's calendar. Additionally, the feature will also automatically categorise saved content later this year.

Notably, the AI Plus Mind feature will first debut on the OnePlus 13s, and will later be expanded to the entire OnePlus 13 lineup via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Apart from this, OnePlus also announced that its first-party apps will now be integrated with Google's Gemini. With this, users can ask the Gemini AI assistant to complete tasks across apps such as the OnePlus Notes, Clock, and more. There's no word from the company on when this integration will be rolled out to users.

In March, Oppo unveiled the Private Computing Cloud (PCC), which is a more secure way for users to share data with cloud-based AI tools. It implements measures such as encryption and the trusted execution environment (TEE) to keep data safe while storing it on the cloud. OnePlus has now confirmed that it will also implement PCC for some OnePlus AI features.

Apart from AI announcements, OnePlus has finally detailed the functionalities of the Plus Key. The customisable hardware button, which replaces the alert slider, can be programmed for actions such as switching sound profiles, launching the camera, or starting recordings. Additionally, the button will also activate the new AI Plus Mind feature, as well as the existing AI translations feature.