Moto G56 5G Specifications Reportedly Listed on Company's Websites Ahead of Global Launch

Moto G56 5G will is expected to arrive in Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Grey Mist and Pantone Dill colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2025 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: NieuweMobiel

Moto G56 5G is expected to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

  • Moto G56 5G may cost around EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700)
  • The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset
  • The Moto G56 5G could get a 5,200mAh battery with 30W Turbo charging
Moto G56 5G has leaked on more than one occasion in recent weeks. We've seen the design, colour options and key features of the upcoming handset, which is expected to launch in select global markets soon. A publication spotted the purported Moto G56 5G on some of Motorola's regional websites. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera, a MIL-STD-810H durability certification and Gorilla Glass 7i display protection.

Moto G56 5G Specifications, Colour Options (Expected)

A NieuweMobiel report claims that the Moto G56 5G was briefly listed on the Czech and Slovak official Motorola websites ahead of its anticipated debut on May 29. The listing suggests that the phone will be available in Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Grey Mist and Pantone Dill colour options. All four variants are said to have different back panel textures or finishes.

The listing indicates that the upcoming Moto G56 5G will sport a display panel with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is expected to have a MIL-STD-810H durability certification as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

In the camera department, the Moto G56 5G may come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with Quad Pixel technology and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 4x more light sensitivity than existing models, the report added.

The Moto G56 5G is expected to debut with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset with support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The storage could be extended to up to 2TB via a microSD card. The handset will likely pack a 5,200mAh battery with 30W wired TurboCharging support.

Older leaks claimed that the Moto G56 5G may cost around EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB+256GB variant. The handset is tipped to carry a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 8-megapixel secondary rear sensor paired with an ultrawide lens.

Further reading: Moto G56 5G, Moto G56 5G Launch, Moto G56 5G Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
