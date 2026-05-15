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  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on 65 inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Customers paying with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards can receive an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 14:53 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a Rs. 250 cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500

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Highlights
  • Sony's 65-inch Bravia 2M2 is selling for Rs. 70,990
  • TCL's 65-inch QD-Mini LED TV costs Rs. 57,740
  • Lumio Vision 9 has dropped to Rs. 64,499 in the sale
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Amazon has launched its Great Summer Sale 2026 in India, offering discounts on a wide selection of 65-inch smart TVs across multiple price segments. Models from Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, and Hisense are available at reduced prices. The sale covers everything from affordable 4K LED TVs to premium QLED, OLED, and Mini LED models with features like Dolby Vision, high refresh rates, and built-in smart TV platforms like Google TV and webOS.

The sale also includes several promotional offers that can further reduce the final price. Customers paying with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards can receive an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 9,500, including on EasyEMI purchases. Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a Rs. 250 cashback on orders above Rs. 2,500 and access exclusive coupons on select listings. Additional benefits such as no-cost EMI, exchange discounts, and cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card are also available on select products.

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Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Shoppers looking for premium 65-inch smart TVs during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 can consider several high-end options across different display technologies. The 65-inch Sony Bravia 2M2 4K LED Google TV is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 70,990, significantly lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,39,900. Xiaomi is offering its 65-inch 4K S Mini LED Google TV for Rs. 65,749, while the 65-inch Lumio Vision 9 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV has dropped to Rs. 64,499 from Rs. 1,09,999.

The sale also includes discounts on models from several other brands. The 65-inch TCL 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV is listed at Rs. 57,740, down from Rs. 1,69,990. Buyers can also pick up the 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Vista LED TV for Rs. 53,740 instead of Rs. 92,900. For those looking for a more affordable QLED option, the 65-inch Toshiba 4K QLED Google TV is available at Rs. 45,449, compared to its original price of Rs. 1,09,999.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony 164 cm (65) BRAVIA 2M2 4K LED Google TV Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 70,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi 165 cm (65) 4K S Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 65,749 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 9 165 cm (65) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 64,499 Buy Here
Vu 164 cm (65) 4K QLED TV Rs. 85,000 Rs. 60,749 Buy Here
TCL 164 cm (65) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,69,990 Rs. 57,740 Buy Here
Samsung 163 cm (65) Crystal 4K Vista LED TV Rs. 92,900 Rs. 53,740 Buy Here
Toshiba 164 cm (65) 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 45,449 Buy Here
Philips 165 cm (65) 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 58,999 Rs. 43,999 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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