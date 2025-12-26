Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launch could be in the corner, as the device has surfaced on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The listing suggests a potentially larger battery than its predecessor and its 4G counterpart. Samsung introduced the 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 in October this year with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. While Samsung remains tight-lipped about the arrival of a new M-series smartphone, its recent certifications suggest an imminent debut.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Battery Size Revealed

According to Brazilian publication Tecnoblog, the Galaxy A07 5G has received approval from Anatel. The certification, listed under model number SM-A076M/DS, confirms a 6,000mAh battery for the device. It also suggests that it will ship with a 15W EP-TA200 charger featuring a USB Type-A port.

This indicates that Samsung Galaxy A07 5G will offer a significant battery upgrade over its 4G counterpart and Galaxy A06 5G. Both models have a 5,000mAh battery. For an entry-level device, this increased battery capacity could be a major selling point.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, bearing the model number SM-A076B, was recently listed on Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG certification site. These listings disclosed that the upcoming phone will use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and running Android 16 out of the box.

Support pages for the Galaxy A07 5G have also been made available on Samsung's official websites in the US, Spain, and New Zealand.

For reference, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 4G was launched in October in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and supports 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A07 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera.