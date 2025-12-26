Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Anatel Certification Suggests Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy A07 and Samsung Galaxy A06 5G have a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2025 10:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Anatel Certification Suggests Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G has a 6.7-inch HD+ display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launch imminent as it passes ANATEL certification
  • The 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 was launched in October in India
  • The existing model has a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launch could be in the corner, as the device has surfaced on Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The listing suggests a potentially larger battery than its predecessor and its 4G counterpart. Samsung introduced the 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 in October this year with a 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. While Samsung remains tight-lipped about the arrival of a new M-series smartphone, its recent certifications suggest an imminent debut.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Battery Size Revealed 

According to Brazilian publication Tecnoblog, the Galaxy A07 5G has received approval from Anatel. The certification, listed under model number SM-A076M/DS, confirms a 6,000mAh battery for the device. It also suggests that it will ship with a 15W EP-TA200 charger featuring a USB Type-A port.

This indicates that Samsung Galaxy A07 5G will offer a significant battery upgrade over its 4G counterpart and Galaxy A06 5G. Both models have a 5,000mAh battery. For an entry-level device, this increased battery capacity could be a major selling point.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, bearing the model number SM-A076B, was recently listed on Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG certification site. These listings disclosed that the upcoming phone will use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and running Android 16 out of the box.

Support pages for the Galaxy A07 5G have also been made available on Samsung's official websites in the US, Spain, and New Zealand.

For reference, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A07 4G was launched in October in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and supports 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A07 has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A07 4G, Samsung, Anatel, National Telecommunications Agency
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Anatel Certification Suggests Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  2. OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reveal Design, Key Specs Ahead of Launch
  3. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Brazil's Anatel, Battery Capacity Tipped
  5. You Can Soon Change Your Gmail Address Without Losing Your Account
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Anatel Certification Suggests Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor
  2. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  3. Google to Soon Let You Change Gmail Address Without Losing Access to Your Account
  4. OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reportedly Reveal Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  6. Astrophysicists Map Invisible Universe Using Warped Galaxies to Reveal Dark Matter
  7. Why Venus Is the Brightest Morning Star Visible From Earth
  8. Oppo Pad Air 5 Launched With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »