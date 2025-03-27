Infinix Note 50X 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the latest Note-series offering from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary. The new 5G handset runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset with up to 8GB RAM. The Infinix Note 50X 5G ships with an XOS 15 interface based on Android 15 and has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Infinix Note 50X arrived as a successor to the Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was launched in India in August last year.

Infinix Note 50X 5G Price in India

Price of Infinix Note 50X 5G starts at Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is available in Enchanted Purple, Sea Breeze Green, and Titanium Grey colourways. The Sea Breeze Green shade has a vegan leather finish, while the other two colour options have a metallic finish.

Buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 or an exchange bonus when purchasing the new phone. With these offers, the base variant of Infinix Note 50X 5G can be grabbed for Rs. 10,499. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting April 3.

For comparison, the Infinix Note 40X 5G was introduced in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Infinix Note 50X 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 50X 5G runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is claimed to be the first in the world to pack the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC. With MemFusion Technology, the onboard memory can be virtually expanded from 6GB to 12GB and 8GB to up to 16GB.

For optics, the Infinix Note 50X 5G boasts a dual-camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K resolution videos and is said to offer more than 12 photography modes. The 'gem-cut' camera module features an LED lighting called Active Halo Lighting that illuminates for notifications, calls, and charging.

The Infinix Note 50X 5G houses DTS-powered dual speakers and has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. The phone has an IP64-rated build for water and dust resistance. It comes with One-Tap Infinix AI functionality. It offers several AI-based features like On-Screen Awareness, AI Note, Circle to Search, Writing Assistant and Infinix's AI assistant, Folax.

Infinix has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the Infinix Note 50X 5G with 45W wired fast charging support. The battery supports 10W wired reverse charging and bypass charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.