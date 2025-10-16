Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report

Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report

Japanese minister Minoru Kiuchi has reportedly requested OpenAI to stop infringing on the country’s intellectual property.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2025 17:17 IST
Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI introduced the Sora 2 AI model and the Sora app in late September

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Many have shared Sora 2-generated AI videos of anime characters
  • The Japanese minister called anime and manga “irreplaceable treasures”
  • Japan’s AI Promotion Act became operational on September 1
Advertisement

OpenAI's Sora 2 video generation model, which was released on September 30, has reportedly received flak from the Japanese government over copyright infringement. The country has formally requested the company to stop copyright infringement on its intellectual property (IP). The artificial intelligence (AI) model powers the company's new Sora app for iOS, where users can generate AI videos for free and share them with their friends and other users. Many users have noted the close resemblance when attempting to generate videos with Japan's copyrighted characters, such as Super Mario, Pikachu, Goku, and others.

Japan Is Not Happy With Sora's AI-Generated Videos

According to Japanese outlet IT Media News, Minoru Kiuchi, Japan's Minister of State for IP and AI Strategy, said in a Cabinet Office press conference that the government has sent a formal request to OpenAI to “not to engage in any actions that could constitute copyright infringement.” It was reportedly an online request sent by the country's Cabinet Office's Intellectual Property Strategy Promotion Secretariat.

“Anime and manga are irreplaceable treasures that we can be proud of around the world,” Minister Kiuchi was quoted as saying.

Separately, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Deputy Secretary-General and House of Representatives member Akihisa Shiozaki urged the Japanese government to exercise Article 16 of the AI ​​Promotion Act in a post, which grants it “the legal authority to request investigations and reports from relevant businesses and to provide necessary guidance and advice,” in case of an AI-led copyright infringement issue.

Notably, Sora 2 generations have drawn concerns over copyright infringement from the day it was launched. Earlier this month, OpenAI changed its existing policy for the Sora app, which stated that if a rightsholder of a character did not want Sora to generate the character, they would have to opt out of the process. Sora now works on an opt-in basis and gives rightsholders granular control over how these characters are depicted.

In the post detailing the change, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “We'd like to acknowledge the remarkable creative output of Japan--we are struck by how deep the connection between users and Japanese content is!”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sora 2, Sora, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI videos
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon
Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch

Related Stories

Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  2. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  4. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  5. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  6. Dreame F10 Review: Good Cleaning Performance for an Affordable Price
  7. Stop Using Super Mario and Pikachu in Sora 2 Videos, Japan Tells OpenAI
  8. Samsung Reportedly Cancels Galaxy S26 Edge Due to Underwhelming Sales
  9. Redmi K90 Pro Max to Launch in China Soon Along With This Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch
  2. Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report
  3. WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  5. Gmail Working on Bills, Travel Inbox Labels for Easier Email Organisation: Report
  6. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
  7. Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped; Galaxy S26 Lineup Could Comprise Three Models
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked
  10. Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »