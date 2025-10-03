Technology News
English Edition
Perplexity’s AI-Powered Comet Browser Is Now Available to All Users for Free

Perplexity’s Comet browser is now available to those on the free tier without an invitation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2025 13:46 IST
Perplexity’s AI-Powered Comet Browser Is Now Available to All Users for Free

Photo Credit: Perplexity

The Comet AI web browser is built on Chromium

Highlights
  • Comet browser’s mobile apps will be available soon, says CEO
  • On Google Play, the Comet browser is available for pre-register
  • The AI browser is powered by Perplexity’s search engine
Perplexity's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Comet browser is now available to all users. On Thursday, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the general availability of the browser. So far, only those who had the Perplexity Max subscription or had an invite could access the browser. The AI-powered browser is currently available on Windows and Mac, although mobile apps are also being developed. Comet's biggest highlight is a sidebar AI assistant that can summarise content, analyse multiple web pages, and even perform certain agentic actions.

Comet Browser Comes to All Users

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), India's youngest billionaire and the CEO of Perplexity, announced the general availability of the Comet browser. The AI-powered browser was first launched in July and was kept exclusive to Max subscribers on an invite basis. While the invitations were expanded to Pro subscribers and the free tier in subsequent months, it was not possible to directly download and use the platform. This is not the case anymore.

The browser uses the same search engine that powers Perplexity's native platform. So, if users make a search query directly in the URL bar, they will get the familiar Perplexity-style response with the same formatting and layout. One of the biggest highlights of the browser is the AI assistant, which is available as a sidebar. It can be activated by clicking a button in the toolbar.

Once activated, the assistant can automatically gain context from all the open tabs and can answer user queries about the content. For instance, users can visit an e-commerce platform's product listing page and ask the chatbot to find a website that ships the same product more quickly.

Interestingly, the Comet browser's AI assistant also comes with agentic capabilities. Users can ask it to book a meeting, send an email based on a web page they're browsing, or purchase a product from an e-commerce site. During a brief test, Gadgets 360 staff members asked it to purchase a 43-inch smart TV at the cheapest price possible, and the assistant searched the web to find the option and took us directly to the checkout page.

Of course, this feature requires you to provide the AI with certain details, such as your location, e-commerce login data, and credit card details. If users do not give the credit card info, it will still take them to the checkout page and offer to guide them through the process as they manually make the payment.

Comments

Perplexity, Comet Browser, AI, Artificial Intelligence, browsers
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
