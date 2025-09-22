Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed that the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Comet browser is launching in India on September 22. Currently, the app is open for pre-register on Android in the country, while its desktop version has already launched for macOS and Windows. Currently, the iOS version of the app is not available in the country. The company behind the AI answer engine launched its native web browser in July 2025. The browser is currently only available to the Perplexity Pro users.

Comet Browser Finally Arrives in India

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that the Comet browser was launched in India on Monday. However, this launch was only made on Desktop. The Windows and macOS version of the AI web browser is now available to download. However, the access is provided to the Perplexity Pro subscribers at this moment. Those on the free tier will not be able to access the platform.

Srinivas also highlighted that the Android version of Comet browser has now been listed on Android, and is available for pre-register. Since Google Play does not mention the date of launch, it is unclear when the app might be released on the marketplace. On the flip side, App Store for iOS does not show the app's listing, indicating that the web browser's launch on the platform could be further delayed.

The Comet browser is powered by the same AI models that run on the Perplexity platform. It also comes with an AI-powered sidebar assistant that can help users with general queries across multiple open tabs and projects. This means users can have five to 10 e-commerce websites open with the same product page and ask the AI assistant to find the one website that delivers the product the fastest.

Perplexity has stated that the AI sidebar also has agentic capabilities. Users can book a meeting, convert a webpage into an email and send it, or buy a product, by just providing the AI assistant with text-based instructions. Perplexity also plans to add more features to the browser in the coming days.