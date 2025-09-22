Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre Register on Android

Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android

Currently, only Perplexity Pro users can pre-register to download and install the Comet browser.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 13:21 IST
Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android

Photo Credit: Perplexity

The Comet browser app is not available on the App Store in India

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aravind Srinivas said the app will be launched on September 22
  • It is currently available on Windows and macOS
  • The Comet browser in India is only available on Android
Advertisement

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed that the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Comet browser is launching in India on September 22. Currently, the app is open for pre-register on Android in the country, while its desktop version has already launched for macOS and Windows. Currently, the iOS version of the app is not available in the country. The company behind the AI answer engine launched its native web browser in July 2025. The browser is currently only available to the Perplexity Pro users.

Comet Browser Finally Arrives in India

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that the Comet browser was launched in India on Monday. However, this launch was only made on Desktop. The Windows and macOS version of the AI web browser is now available to download. However, the access is provided to the Perplexity Pro subscribers at this moment. Those on the free tier will not be able to access the platform.

Srinivas also highlighted that the Android version of Comet browser has now been listed on Android, and is available for pre-register. Since Google Play does not mention the date of launch, it is unclear when the app might be released on the marketplace. On the flip side, App Store for iOS does not show the app's listing, indicating that the web browser's launch on the platform could be further delayed.

The Comet browser is powered by the same AI models that run on the Perplexity platform. It also comes with an AI-powered sidebar assistant that can help users with general queries across multiple open tabs and projects. This means users can have five to 10 e-commerce websites open with the same product page and ask the AI assistant to find the one website that delivers the product the fastest.

Perplexity has stated that the AI sidebar also has agentic capabilities. Users can book a meeting, convert a webpage into an email and send it, or buy a product, by just providing the AI assistant with text-based instructions. Perplexity also plans to add more features to the browser in the coming days. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Perplexity, Comet browser, AI, artificial Intelligence, Android, Browser
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup

Related Stories

Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Will Launch in China on This Date
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on These Smartphones
  7. Realme GT 8 Series Pre-Orders Begin Ahead of Launch in October
  8. Xiaomi 17 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of September 25 Debut
  9. Get These Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
  3. Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android
  4. Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Offer 'Private Display' Feature Spotted in One UI 8.5 Code
  6. Xiaomi 17 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on September 25
  7. Amazon and Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 Now Live
  8. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed, Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Debut
  9. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
  10. iPhone Air Teardown Video Reveals Easily Swappable Batteries; iFixit Repairability Score Matches iPhone 16 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »