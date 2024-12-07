Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Design Spotted in Leaked Live Images With Oval-Shaped Rear Camera Module

A leaked image of the rear panel on the Pixel 9a backs previous reports that it would debut without a metallic "visor" seen on the Pixel 9 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 December 2024 12:36 IST
Google Pixel 9a is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display like the Pixel 9 (pictured)

  • Google Pixel 9a could arrive without a raised metallic camera module
  • Leaked images of the handset show us what the Pixel 9 may look like
  • Google has yet to announce any plans to launch the Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a is tipped to launch next year as the successor to the Pixel 8a model, and the handset's specifications have previously leaked online. An X (formerly Twitter) user has now leaked two live photos of the purported Pixel 9a model, giving us a good look at the smartphone's design. It could feature an oval-shaped rear camera module, without the metal "visor" seen on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models that were launched by the search giant in August.

Google Pixel 9a Design (Leaked)

The first image posted by X user fenibook (@feni_book) shows the rear panel of the purported Pixel 9a model. Instead of the "G" logo, the handset in the leaked image is seen to sport a completely different logo. This is not uncommon for Google's smartphones — previously leaked images of prototypes have also included various logos that are replaced before the phones were produced.

pixel 91 fenibook x Pixel 9a

Live images of the purported Pixel 9a leaked by the tipster
Photo Credit: X/ @feni_book

 

Meanwhile, the live photo of the Pixel 9a prototype backs previous leaks that claimed the smartphone would feature a rear camera module without a protruding metallic border, seen on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Instead, the Pixel 9a is shown to feature a horizontal dual rear camera setup that is aligned to the left, with an LED flash located on the right.

According to the second image shared by the user, the front of the Pixel 9a will appear similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a. The display of the leaked prototype appears to have a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The Pixel 9a live image also indicates that it would be equipped with thick bezels, like the Pixel 8a model.

Previous reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chip, which is the same processor used on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It is also said to feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pixel 9a is said to feature a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The handset will reportedly sport a 6.3-inch screen, with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz. It is also expected to pack a larger 5,000mAh battery in comparison with its predecessor, which has a 6.1-inch screen and a 4,500mAh battery. More details of the handset are likely to surface in the coming months, ahead of its anticipated debut in 2025.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
