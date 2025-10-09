Oppo Find X9 Pro and Oppo Find X9 are set to debut globally on October 16, alongside the Oppo Pad 5 and Oppo Watch S. The company has listed the two phones on its website in China, confirming four RAM and storage configurations, as well four colour options. The flagship Oppo Find X9 series will be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. On top of this, the hands-on photos of the Pro model have surfaced online.

Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Design and Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have now been listed on the company's website, revealing their RAM and storage variants. It also confirms that the Oppo Find X9 series will be sold in four colourways in China.

As per the listings, the Chinese smartphone maker will offer the base variants of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The handsets will also be available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options. Their top-of-the-line models will feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Interestingly, the Oppo Find X9 could also be available in a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option. While the variant appears on the website, it is currently greyed out, unlike the other options. There's no word on pricing, which is expected to be announced when the Oppo Find X9 series is launched.

It will be offered in Chasing Light Red, Velvet Titanium, Frosty White, and Fog Black (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Pro model will also be offered in four colour options. However, instead of the Fog Black option, it will be available in a brown shade.

Scheduled to launch globally on October 16, the Oppo Find X9 will sport 1.15mm bezels, the company confirmed via a social media post. The lineup will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. While the standard model will pack a 7,025mAh battery, the Find X9 Pro is set to offer a 7,500mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9 series will carry a Hasselblad-tuned square rear camera module

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the hands-on images of the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro. The phone is shown in white with a Hasselblad-branded quad-rear camera unit, housed inside a square module. The LED flash appears outside the camera island. The volume controls and power button, along with an unidentified button, flush inside the frame, are shown on the right side of the handset. On the front, it is shown sporting a hole-punch display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.