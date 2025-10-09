Technology News
OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut

Here are some of the features you can expect to see on your OnePlus smartphone when the OxygenOS 16 update is released.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 17:52 IST
OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 16 will introduce a new suite of AI-powered features

  • OnePlus 15 might run OxygenOS 16 out of the box
  • OxygenOS 16 will also offer a new suite of AI features
  • Older OnePlus phones could receive it via an OTA update
OnePlus is set to launch OxygenOS 16 on October 16, and the company has started teasing the design of its new operating system, which is expected to debut on the OnePlus 15. Now, a dedicated landing page for the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 shows us what to expect from the OxygenOS 16 update, which is based on Android 16. It reveals the new connectivity and multitasking features that the upcoming software from OnePlus will offer. Moreover, the tech firm has shared images of the redesigned gallery, notes, and weather apps. The OxygenOS 16 update will also offer support for Google's Gemini models with its AI suite.

OxygenOS 16 Will Offer Zero-Lag Multitasking

microsite for the launch of OxygenOS 16 claims that the new Android 16-based update will offer a “zero-lag” multitasking experience. The company says that users will be able to scroll Instagram Reels for three hours with “zero slowdown”. OnePlus said that it will also support one hour of gaming multitasking, allowing users to switch between 120Hz Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and phone calls while recording the screen.

OxygenOS 16 will also enable “zero-lag” app switching on the OnePlus Pad 3, according to the company. Users can simultaneously access up to five apps in multi-window and pop-up window layouts. They can also resize floating windows by grabbing the bottom left corner of the app. OnePlus also demonstrated that with OxygenOS 16, users can simply swipe to navigate from one app to another.

The upcoming Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will also introduce new connectivity functionality. It allows users to drag and drop files and mirror their phone's screen on macOS or Windows PCs. The new update will also introduce remote working. With the OxygenOS 16 update, OnePlus users will also be able to sync their devices with an Apple Watch, iPhone, OnePlus tablets, and OnePlus phones.

oxygenos 16 homepage inline OxygenOS 16

OxygenOS 16 will introduce a redesigned app tray
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

Moreover, the OxygenOS 16 update will also introduce a redesigned home screen, app tray, and widgets. The app icons appear to be circular, while the widgets are shown in a squircle design. The native OnePlus Photo app will also be redesigned, introducing Apple's Liquid Glass-like toggles. Additionally, the Notes and Weather app will also see changes in terms of animations and user interface.

oxygenos 16 apps design inline OxygenOS 16

OxygenOS 16 will feature new animation styles
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ OnePlus

 

OnePlus recently announced that it will launch OxygenOS 16 on October 16 in India. The new firmware update is set to bring OnePlus AI to the tech firm's handsets, introducing AI-powered tools. The upcoming OnePlus 15 is widely expected to run on OxygenOS 16 out-of-the-box, while older OnePlus phones could get it via an OTA update, depending on their eligibility. The company has already announced that Google's Gemini AI models will be integrated into OxygenOS 16, bringing new on-device AI tools.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 15, OxygenOS 16, Gemini AI, Gemini
Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York

