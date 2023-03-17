Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ED Files Charge Sheet Against Razorpay, Fintech Firms in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Chinese Loan Apps

ED Files Charge Sheet Against Razorpay, Fintech Firms in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Chinese Loan Apps

A total of seven entities and five individuals have been named as accused in the charge sheet.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 March 2023 17:39 IST
ED Files Charge Sheet Against Razorpay, Fintech Firms in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Chinese Loan Apps

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Razorpay

The money laundering case of the ED stems from multiple FIRs of the Bengaluru Police CID

Highlights
  • Charges filed against three fintech firms controlled by Chinese nationals
  • Money-lending business was being illegally run by firms, says ED
  • Chinese loan apps allegedly cheated numerous people

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has filed a charge sheet against payment gateway Razorpay, three fintech companies controlled by Chinese nationals and as many NBFCs and some others in a money laundering probe linked to Chinese loan apps which allegedly cheated numerous people.

The federal probe agency said in a statement that the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court based in Bengaluru has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet).

A total of seven entities and five individuals have been named as accused in the charge sheet.

The accused entities include fintech companies Mad Elephant Network Technology Private Limited, Baryonyx Technology Private Limited and Cloud Atlas Future Technology Private Limited which are "controlled" by the Chinese nationals and three non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) registered with RBI named X10 Financial Services Private Limited, Track Fin-ed Private Limited and Jamnadas Morarjee Finance Private Limited.

Payment gateway Razorpay Software Private Limited has also been named in the charge sheet as an accused, the agency said.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from multiple FIRs of the Bengaluru Police CID which were filed based on complaints received from various customers who had availed loans and "faced harassment" from the recovery agent of these money-lending companies.

According to the ED, the probe found that fintech companies had "agreement with respective NBFCs for disbursement of loans through digital lending apps".

"The money-lending business was being illegally run by these fintech companies actually and these NBFCs knowingly let these firms use their names for the sake of getting commission without being careful about their conduct. The same is also a violation of the fair practices code of the Reserve Bank of India," the agency said.

The agency earlier had issued two provisional attachment orders to freeze Rs 77.25 crore worth funds kept in bank accounts and payment gateways which was later confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ED, Razorpay, China, Loan Apps, Fintech
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Related Stories

ED Files Charge Sheet Against Razorpay, Fintech Firms in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Chinese Loan Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  2. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  3. ChatGPT Plus Subscription for Users in India Rolled Out by OpenAI
  4. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  5. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  7. Foldable iPhone May Be Able to Protect Its Display From Drops, Suggests Patent
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped
  3. YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details
  4. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  5. SEBI Sets Stringent Norms for FPIs, Asks to Disclose Changes in Structure, Ownership in 7 Working Days
  6. Twitter’s Duty to Provide Details of Account Holders, Government Tells Karnataka HC; Cites ‘Dangerous’ Tweets
  7. ED Files Charge Sheet Against Razorpay, Fintech Firms in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Chinese Loan Apps
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Airtel Offering Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: Here's How to Claim This Offer
  10. Bandai Namco Invests in Pune-Based Game Studio SuperGaming: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.