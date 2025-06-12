Technology News
Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Get a New Personalisation-Focused Voice ID Feature

The new features will be available with the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerators with AI Family Hub and 9-inch AI Home screens.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 June 2025 12:57 IST
Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Get a New Personalisation-Focused Voice ID Feature

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung plans to expand these features to Bespoke AI refrigerators with AI Home later this year

Highlights
  • The new Voice ID feature can recognise multiple users by voice
  • Once recognised, it can then enable personalised features for the user
  • Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator users can activate Bixby with double tap
Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators are getting a couple of new features. Announced on Wednesday, the new features include Voice ID, which can recognise a user by their voice and then apply personalised features, and a new way to activate the Bixby assistant. These new features will be available via a free over-the-air (OTA) software update to refrigerators with AI Family Hub and 9-inch AI Home screens (launched in 2025). The South Korean tech giant is also planning to expand these features to more Bespoke AI refrigerators later this year.

Samsung's Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Are Getting New Features

In a newsroom post, the tech giant detailed the two new features coming to the 2025 series of the Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators. The first is Voice ID. The company refers to it as a multi-voice recognition function, which is powered by the Bixby AI assistant. It can identify users' voices registered either on the refrigerator or on their Galaxy smartphone and enable their account-specific settings.

Once it has recognised a user, it can switch to their Samsung account and show their calendar events or pictures from the Gallery app from voice commands. Users can also trigger an alert tone on their smartphone to check its location, even when it is in silent mode. The feature also synchronises the appliance's display mode based on what the user has set on their smartphone.

There are, however, a few caveats. Voice recognition only works when the user has registered for a Samsung account on the appliances in advance. Notably, Voice ID can only be registered on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and newer models. Additionally, the feature will only work in languages that are supported by Bixby.

Additionally, to see calendar events, these must be saved on Google or Microsoft calendars, and the respective account must be synced with the smart appliance via the AI Family Hub. Similarly, the Gallery feature will only show the images saved to OneDrive cloud storage via the Samsung Gallery app on a Samsung smartphone.

Apart from this, these Bespoke Smart Refrigerators now have an additional way to activate Bixby. So far, users can activate the AI assistant by either using voice commands or tapping the Bixby icon on the display when the screen is turned on. However, users can now also double-tap the screen while it is turned off to directly activate it.

Samsung also highlighted that these features will also be available to the Bespoke AI refrigerators with AI Home in the second quarter of the current year. Notably, AI Home refers to the 7-inch or 9-inch LCD screen on the Bespoke Refrigerators that do not support the AI Family Hub.

Further reading: Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Samsung Bespoke, Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerator
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
