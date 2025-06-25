Technology News
Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Appliances Launched in India, Introduces New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung’s new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo with integrated washing and drying is priced at Rs. 3,19,000.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 17:26 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner reduces energy consumption by up to 30 percent

Highlights
  • The Bespoke Laundry Combo comes with a 7-inch AI Home LCD screen
  • Samsung also introduced two new Bespoke AI refrigerators
  • The Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator will be available in July
Samsung launched its 2025 series of Bespoke AI smart appliances in India on Wednesday. The South Korean tech giant is introducing a new AI Laundry Combo with integrated washing and drying, a WindFree Air Conditioner, a Double Door Refrigerator, and a Top Load Washer as part of the 2025 Bespoke AI series. Apart from these, the company is also planning to launch the Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator with integrated AI Home display in July. All of these devices feature the tech giant's AI-powered features, and some of them come equipped with the AI Home central hub.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Smart Appliances Price and Availability

The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo price is set at Rs. 3,19,000, while the Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner starts at the price of Rs. 36,000. On the other hand, the Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator can be purchased at the starting price of Rs. 44,000, and the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer starts at Rs. 24,500 for the 8kg model. The price for the French Door Refrigerator has not been revealed.

All of these Samsung devices are currently available on the company's website and major e-commerce platforms, as well as the Samsung Exclusive Stores, and other offline retail channels.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Smart Appliances Features

Samsung's new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is an integrated washing and drying unit that does not require users to manually transfer clothes between machines. It is powered by the company's AI Wash & Dry feature, which senses laundry weight, fabric type, and soil levels. Based on this information, the machine can then automatically adjust water, detergent, wash time, and drying conditions for each load.

It also features a heat pump drying technology that dries clothes at lower temperatures by recycling warm air. Samsung claims the appliance can wash and dry a load in 98 minutes. The Laundry Combo also features a 7-inch AI Home LCD screen that can be used for cycle selection, monitoring, and controlling the washing and drying process. Users can also check the energy and water consumption reports on the display. Notably, it also comes with the upgraded Bixby AI assistant, which was first released in August 2024.

The Bespoke AI Refrigerator with AI Home comes with an AI Vision Inside feature that can recognise up to 37 fresh food items, letting users view the interior remotely, track expiry dates, and receive recipe suggestions. Additionally, it can also recognise up to 50 pre-saved processed food items. It comes with a 9-inch AI Home screen that doubles as the central hub. It also comes with voice control and auto-open door features.

Coming to the AI WindFree Air Conditioner, it features AI Fast & Comfort Cooling modes, customised cooling, and quick remote to personalise the temperature according to the users' preferences. The device can intelligently adjust compressor speed based on room temperature and usage patterns to reduce energy consumption by 30 percent.

Finally, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer comes with the same AI Wash that also powers the Laundry Combo. Other notable features in the appliance include Hygiene Steam & Stain Wash, Super speed, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings integration.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Bespoke AI, Washing Machine, Air Conditioner, Refrigerator, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
