Samsung Galaxy AI to Get Support for Four New Languages and Two New Dialects

Galaxy AI is being expanded to Turkish, Dutch, Swedish and Romanian languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy AI was launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series in January

Highlights
  • Galaxy AI will also support traditional Chinese and Portuguese dialects
  • Samsung says Galaxy AI will support 20 languages by the end of 2024
  • Users can access the new languages by downloading them from the settings
Samsung announced the expansion of Galaxy AI to support four new languages and two new dialects. The company's native artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features for smartphones and other devices will soon work in more regions. Additionally, the South Korean tech giant's AI hub will also work with more dialects. Once this expansion is rolled out, Galaxy AI will support a total of 20 languages. A recent report also claimed that Samsung is working on a feature that will replace the Settings menu in smartphones with Galaxy AI.

Samsung Expands Galaxy AI to More Languages

In a newsroom post, the South Korean tech giant announced that Galaxy AI will soon support Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian languages and new dialects for traditional Chinese and Portuguese. Samsung stated that the expanded language support will be rolled out from the end of October.

The last time Samsung expanded language support for its AI suite was in April when three languages — Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian — were added. Currently, the Galaxy AI supports 16 languages. With the new additions, the tech giant highlighted that the total number of languages supported by Galaxy AI will be pushed to 20.

Once the update has been rolled out, users can go to the Settings app on compatible Galaxy devices and look for the specific language packs. Once spotted, users can download these languages and Galaxy AI will be updated with the same. “This update means even more users will be able to lower language barriers and step into a larger world with the power of Galaxy AI,” Samsung stated.

While the expansion of language does improve the accessibility of AI features to a wider set of users, it is also important for several AI features. For instance, the AI-powered Live Translate feature, which offers real-time two-way voice and text translations of phone calls, requires the AI to understand the language and dialect to translate them.

Another example is the Interpreter feature which can translate live conversation via a split-screen between two people sitting next to a compatible device. This also requires language support for the AI to analyse speech.

Akash Dutta
