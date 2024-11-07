Samsung shared its vision about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and how the company wants to implement new features for users on Wednesday. The company is planning to introduce advanced features via Galaxy AI, its suite of AI features. Additionally, the South Korea-based tech giant highlighted the need to shift to personalised AI services and a hybrid model to power these features. With the hybrid model, AI processing will take place both on-device as well as on the cloud to offer users both speed and security.

Samsung's AI Plans for the Future

In a newsroom post on the South Korean website, Samsung Research's Global AI Center Director Kim Dae-hyun shared how the company views the ongoing rise of AI and how it plans to tap into this emerging technology.

A key aspect of this plan involves the implementation of personalised AI. This can be understood as AI services that cater to the unique needs and requirements of users and will vary from device to device. For this, Samsung is planning to develop knowledge graph technology, which will be connected to its generative AI feature and offer customised services.

The knowledge graph technology appears to be an advanced form of on-device data collection that will deeply monitor users' behaviour patterns and usage frequency. With this, Samsung could potentially offer AI features that help fitness enthusiasts keep track of their workouts and offer navigation support to someone who is on a long road trip. These features will be powered by Galaxy AI.

Apart from this, the company is also looking towards hybrid AI as a solution for faster processing while not reducing data security for users. The hybrid model will use both on-device and cloud-based AI processing simultaneously to bring complex features to users at a low latency.

Notably, Galaxy AI already does this, with some features being processed entirely on cloud servers while those that require sensitive data are only processed locally. Samsung will utilise this model for different AI solutions it is working on.

Finally, the tech giant also revealed that its Knox Matrix, a security solution to protect Samsung's smartphones and smart TVs, will also be expanded to home appliances to let users experience a more secure ecosystem.