Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets will likely get Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to succeed the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely include base, Plus, Ultra variants
  • The handsets are expected to support EPP Qi2 wireless charging
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to see a global launch this month. The lineup will likely include a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and an Ultra variant. The handsets are said to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Several leaks and reports have suggested the expected features of the upcoming smartphones. A report has now shared leaked renders of the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra phones. They show the design and colour options of the anticipated flagship handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, Colourways

A Gizmichina report has shared renders of the blue colour option of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets. The report claims that the base model shade is called Icy Blue, whereas the Ultra variant has a Titanium Blue option. In the leaked images, both phones appear with transparent Spigen Crystal Flex protective cases.

samsung galaxy s25 ultra gizmochina inline galaxy s25

Samsung Galaxy S25 (left) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (right)
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

 

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra show a MagSafe-like ring on the back of the handsets. This suggests that the phones will support magnetic wireless charging via a dedicated magnetic protective case. The Galaxy S25 series has been tipped to not support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging out-of-the-box.

As per the design renders, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones will feature slim, uniform bezels with centred hole-punch slots at the top to hold the front camera sensors. Both handsets appear with rounded edges.

Previous leaks have suggested that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ handsets are expected to be offered in blue-black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow shades, while the Ultra variant could come in titanium black, titanium grey, titanium jade green, titanium jet black, titanium pink gold, titanium silver blue, and titanium white silver colourways.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
