Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to see a global launch this month. The lineup will likely include a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and an Ultra variant. The handsets are said to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Several leaks and reports have suggested the expected features of the upcoming smartphones. A report has now shared leaked renders of the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra phones. They show the design and colour options of the anticipated flagship handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, Colourways

A Gizmichina report has shared renders of the blue colour option of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets. The report claims that the base model shade is called Icy Blue, whereas the Ultra variant has a Titanium Blue option. In the leaked images, both phones appear with transparent Spigen Crystal Flex protective cases.

Samsung Galaxy S25 (left) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (right)

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra show a MagSafe-like ring on the back of the handsets. This suggests that the phones will support magnetic wireless charging via a dedicated magnetic protective case. The Galaxy S25 series has been tipped to not support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging out-of-the-box.

As per the design renders, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones will feature slim, uniform bezels with centred hole-punch slots at the top to hold the front camera sensors. Both handsets appear with rounded edges.

Previous leaks have suggested that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ handsets are expected to be offered in blue-black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow shades, while the Ultra variant could come in titanium black, titanium grey, titanium jade green, titanium jet black, titanium pink gold, titanium silver blue, and titanium white silver colourways.