Technology News
English Edition

US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity

CETU was officially announced on February 20.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 18:36 IST
US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new unit will consist of over 30 cyber specialists as well as attorneys

Highlights
  • The SEC pursues crypto-friendly steps under Donald Trump
  • President Trump wishes to make US the crypto capital of the planet
  • Crypto sector faced heavy losses from regulatory gaps
Advertisement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has established the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU) to combat crypto-related cybercrimes. This new division will target illicit activities enabled by advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and blockchain. The move follows US President Donald Trump's recent creation of a crypto-friendly task force aimed at shaping the sector's regulatory framework.

CETU was officially announced by the SEC on February 20 and will be replacing the US' former ‘Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit'. According to the SEC, this new unit will consist of over 30 cyber specialists as well as attorneys to help law enforcement agencies in their probes over crypto-related crimes. Attorney Laura D'Allaird has been appointed as the head of this unit. She confirmed the development on LinkedIn.

The CETU will primarily focus on cracking down on fraud conducted through social media, the dark web, and spam websites, the SEC stated. It will also work to prevent hacking attempts aimed at accessing nonpublic information.

Moving forward, the CETU will also be working with SEC's crypto-focused Task Force to deploy enforcement resources judiciously.

“The unit will not only protect investors but will also facilitate capital formation and market efficiency by clearing the way for innovation to grow. It will root out those seeking to misuse innovation to harm investors and diminish confidence in new technologies,” said SEC's chairman Mark T. Uyeda.

Details about the unit's other members remain undisclosed for now.

Without regulatory oversight, the crypto sector has been vulnerable to scams and hacks worldwide, resulting in significant losses. Over the weekend, Dubai-based Bybit reported a hack, with analysts estimating nearly $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 13,006 crore) in stolen tokens. In December last year, Chainalysis revealed that funds stolen from crypto platforms had surged by 21 percent over the previous year.

At a time when President Trump is aiming to make the US the crypto capital of the planet, it does not come as a surprise that the White House is paying attention on ensuring the safety of US' crypto community. President Trump has appointed officials to analyse the impact and feasibility of a Bitcoin-based reserve for the US.

The US is enlisting traditional financial institutions to collaborate with its crypto task force and propose measures to enhance industry security. Morgan Stanley, for example, will work with regulators to explore a safe and structured integration of crypto within the existing financial system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, US SEC, CETU, Crypto Frauds, Donald Trump
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits

Related Stories

US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  4. iPhone 17 Series CAD Renders Suggest Visible Distinction Between All Models
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  7. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  8. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  9. Samsung Could Redesign the S-Pen Again, This Time for the Galaxy Z Fold 7
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 
  2. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
  4. US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
  5. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
  6. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
  7. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  10. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »