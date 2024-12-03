Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces AI-Powered Spam SMS Identification System to Protect Users from Scams

Vodafone Idea’s new tool will proactively detect and flag suspected spam messages to users automatically.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 December 2024 13:26 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces AI-Powered Spam SMS Identification System to Protect Users from Scams

Photo Credit: Reuters

Vodafone Idea claimed that the system has flagged more than 24 million spam messages so far

Highlights
  • Users will see a “Suspected Spam” tag added to flagged SMS
  • Vi will detect bulk call patterns and other parameters to flag spam SMS
  • The AI algorithms have been trained on millions of spam SMS examples
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) solution that will proactively detect spam SMS and warn users. The telecom operator highlighted that this network-based system uses both AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to look for potential harmful messages in real time. The company has already conducted an initial test phase of the solution, and claims it was able to flag more than 24 million spam messages. Notably, Airtel also launched a network-based solution that detects both spam calls and messages earlier this year.

Vodafone Idea Introduces AI-Powered Spam SMS Detection System

In a press release, the telecom operator detailed the new solution to detect and flag spam SMS. Calling such messages “gateway to frauds”, Vi said that the spam SMS solution would safeguard users by identifying and managing unsolicited and potentially dangerous text messages as they are received on a device.

With the new AI system, Vi says it will continuously analyse incoming SMS to identify potential threats, including fraudulent URLs, authorised promotions, and identity theft attempts. The real-time monitoring will be done by automated machines powered by AI algorithms that have been pre-trained on millions of instances of spam.

These algorithms use predictive analysis to detect data patterns such as phishing links, unusual sender details, and phrases that usually present in spam messages. The AI system is self-learning, and Vi claims the solution will improve on its own in the future and detect more sophisticated spam and message-based scams.

vi spam detection Vi Spam SMS detection

Vodafone Idea (Vi) spam SMS detection system
Photo Credit: Vodafone Idea

Once the AI determines that an SMS could be spam, it tags the messages as “Suspected Spam” to warn users. In a demonstrated example, the tag was added within the text message at the beginning so that users do not miss the warning.

Vi highlighted that the new solution will be integrated in addition to existing infrastructure and approaches to curb spam on both calls and messages. Other such measures include an option to file spam complaints on the mobile app, unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) detection, identifying bulk call patterns, and more. The telecom operator also stated that it regularly runs customer awareness campaigns to help users spot phishing attempts, report spam, and encourage safety measures.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
