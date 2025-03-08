WhatsApp has started testing two new features on recent beta versions of the messaging app on Android. The Meta-owned chat service has added a new widget that makes it easier for users to access its Meta AI chatbot, without having to open the app. Meanwhile, a new AI-generated group icon feature is available to some beta testers, and users can use Meta AI to create and set group photos using prompts. These features are eventually expected to make their way to all users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp Lets Beta Testers Generate Group Icons Using AI

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.6.10 (via feature tracker WABetaInfo), some beta testers will see a new option that allows them to generate images using Meta AI. After tapping on the pencil icon while viewing a group's existing icon, users will be presented with a fifth option titled Create AI Image.

Meta AI widgets (left) and AI-powered group icons

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature is available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. After tapping on Create AI Image, users will see a Meta AI prompt screen. Beta testers can enter a prompt and wait for the chatbot to generate multiple images, then swipe through the options to pick a new group icon.

Meanwhile, the more recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.6.14 update that rolled out to testers a couple of days ago introduced a new widget that can be added to the home screen. This is essentially a shortcut that allows users to quickly access the Meta AI chatbot, without first having to open WhatsApp.

While WABetaInfo's screenshot shows a much larger widget that has three selectable buttons — Ask Meta AI, Camera, and Voice — Gadgets 360 was only able to add a slimmer version of the widget, which shows the Ask Meta AI button after installing WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.6.14.

Tapping the Ask Meta AI button takes users to a chat with the Meta AI chatbot in WhatsApp, and users can either type in a query or use the Camera and Voice buttons for photo based or audio prompts. Users on the stable channel will need to open WhatsApp and select the Meta AI floating action button (FAB) to access the Meta AI chatbot, until the new widget is rolled out to all users.