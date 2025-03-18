WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature for its iOS app which could let users add links of their social media accounts to the user profile. According to claims by a feature tracker, the feature was spotted within the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and it may be available to some beta testers. It is said to initially allow users to add only their Instagram profile links to their accounts but could expand it to include more social media platforms.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, Meta Platforms' instant messaging client is developing the ability to add Instagram profile links to user accounts for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS app version 25.7.10.70. Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, adding an Instagram profile link is expected to make it visible on the user's WhatsApp profile. It may appear beneath the user's profile picture and name.

They may also be able to choose its visibility from options such as Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except, and Nobody. The feature is reported to be available in the app settings on WhatsApp for iOS beta. Notably, this is said to be an optional feature, which means that WhatsApp users do not have to link their Instagram profiles if they do not wish to.

At present, Instagram is said to be the only supported platform, although the publication speculates that WhatsApp could expand the feature to include support for other social media platforms too, especially Facebook and Threads which are under the umbrella of the same technology giant.

WABetaInfo suggests this new functionality is still in development and only beta testers who have registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight program may have access to it at the moment. It is speculated to be rolled out to more WhatsApp for iOS beta users over the next few weeks.

The same feature was also previously reported to be under development for WhatsApp for iOS users, but was only visible in preview. Notably, a similar option is already available to WhatsApp Business users although it requires them to manually authenticate their profile link by logging into their Instagram account.