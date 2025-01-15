The ongoing Amazon sale will conclude on January 19
Highlights
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on Monday for all customers
SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant's first sale of the year, kick-started on Monday. The sale will continue till January 19 and offers both native discounts and bank deals on a wide range of products. Individuals can find heavy discounts on select products across categories such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, tablets, security cameras, and more. The sale is also a good opportunity to purchase smart home devices such as smart bulbs, smart door locks, Amazon Echo Dot, and more.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts
Beyond the traditional platform-side discounts offered by the e-commerce giant, buyers can also find multiple additional discounts to lower the cost of products. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Further, individuals can also exchange their existing devices to get an additional discount on the final amount. However, it should be noted that the exchange value is decided by Amazon based on factors such as the price of the device, time since launch, condition of the device, and more.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Home Products