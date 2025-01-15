Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, the e-commerce giant's first sale of the year, kick-started on Monday. The sale will continue till January 19 and offers both native discounts and bank deals on a wide range of products. Individuals can find heavy discounts on select products across categories such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, tablets, security cameras, and more. The sale is also a good opportunity to purchase smart home devices such as smart bulbs, smart door locks, Amazon Echo Dot, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

Beyond the traditional platform-side discounts offered by the e-commerce giant, buyers can also find multiple additional discounts to lower the cost of products. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Further, individuals can also exchange their existing devices to get an additional discount on the final amount. However, it should be noted that the exchange value is decided by Amazon based on factors such as the price of the device, time since launch, condition of the device, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Home Products

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link Wipro 12.5W Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb Rs. 2,590 Rs. 649 Buy Now Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now Qubo Smart Door Lock Rs. 19,990 Rs. 6,990 Buy Now HomeMate WiFi 4 Node Smart Switch Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,423 Buy Now Philips Wiz 9W LED Smart Bulb Rs. 1,199 Rs. 549 Buy Now Wipro Next Smart Wi-Fi 20W CCT+RGB LED Rs. 2,690 Rs. 1,179 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.